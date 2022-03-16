U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the bladder cancer drugs market are Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International and Johnson & Johnson.

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245037/?utm_source=GNW


The global bladder cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2021 to $2.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The bladder cancer drugs market consists of sales of bladder cancer drugs.Bladder cancer is cancerous tissue that occurs on the lining of the bladder.

These cancerous tissues are also called tumors and have the potential to spread to other nearby cells and tissues if not treated soon. The bladder cancer market consists of treatments of bladder cancer types such as urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma and others.

The main types of bladder cancer drugs are non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.NMIBC (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) is cancer that develops in the tissue that lines the bladder’s inner surface.

There is no involvement of the bladder muscle. The different applications include low-grade tumors, high-grade tumors and distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others.

North America is the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise.Factors such as unhygienic workplace exposures, increase in smoking habits and consuming water that contains Arsenic increases the chances of blood cancer.

According to American Cancer Society, there were 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020 out of which a total of 62,100 cases were in men and 19,300 cases in women. This increased incidence of bladder cancer increases the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market.Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power.

For instance, FDA cleared targeted therapy, Tecentriq, a first product in its class (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) approved to treat bladder cancer. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

Major organizations are investing on the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body. nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. This method of delivery helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients, due to the fact that the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells. For instance, in February 2019, the Center for Drug Research And Development in Canada has pledged a $1.2 million investment in Sitka biopharma to help with development activities for clinical trials of STK-01, a product to treat bladder cancer using nanotechnology.

The bladder cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others which lay down policies and guidelines that a manufacturer should follow.For instance, in the USA, FDA has formulated three main programs for expediting drugs that could be used to treat serious conditions, namely the fast-track program, the breakthrough drug program, and the accelerated approval program.

Though these three programs are used in expediting the approval of drugs, there subtle differences.Fast track status is given to a drug that can treat a serious condition and clinical/non-clinical data prove its potential to cater to unmet medical needs.

Breakthrough therapy status is given to a drug that can treat a serious condition and there is proper clinical evidence of it being better than available treatments.Accelerated approval status is given to a drug that has breakthrough therapy status along with a surrogate endpoint that can predict its effectiveness.

A surrogate endpoint is an indicator or sign that can be used to tell if a treatment method is effective or not. For example, in cancer treatments a shrinking tumor can be used as an indicator of cancer treatment effectiveness than checking for time of tumor survival. Surrogate endpoints are used in clinical trials to save time and is especially used in the fast expedition of life-saving drugs. FDA expedites drugs under all three programs within 60 days of filing a request for consideration.

In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion.The transaction helps Bristol-Myers acquire a bigger market share of immuno-oncology drugs including bladder cancer drugs in the USA and compete with its competitors.

Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.

The countries covered in the bladder cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245037/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


