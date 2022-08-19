Bladder Liners Market to Expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2032 Amid Burgeoning Demand for Organic Period Products Globally – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. bladder liners market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. China is anticipated to generate a significant share of around 49.54% in the East Asia bladder liner market in the assessment period. Surging Cases of Bladder Leakage in the U.S. to Bolster Demand for Bladder Weakness Liners

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bladder liners market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1185.44 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at 6.2% CAGR from 2022-2032 and the market size is likely to be valued at US$ 2163.34 Mn by 2032.



With increasing concerns about the environment, customers are preferring to buy products that are eco-friendly and chemical free. This growing demand is compelling manufacturers to offer new products that are made from biodegradable waste and reusable material.

For instance, organic cotton pads and liners for light bladder leaks from Cora, a contemporary women's wellness company whose products include natural and organic tampons, pads, and other personal care items, are now part of their revolutionary portfolio. These products also include patent-pending absorption technology.

Further, rising consumer interest in natural and organic alternatives to traditional period products has resulted in sales of these products, including new products with built-in absorbents and washable-timer functions.

Consumers are becoming increasingly selective about the materials used in their menstruation products. Besides, growing awareness about various eco-friendly components used in period care and incontinence products would aid sales.



Key Takeaways:

Based on the type, the disposable bladder liner segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In East Asia, China is the dominating country and is set to hold a bladder liner market share of 49.54% in the assessment period.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market for bladder liners and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the evaluation period.

In terms of absorbency level, the moderate segment had captured a significant portion of the global market with a share of 46.34% in 2021.

By sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period.





“Increasing trend of purchasing bladder liners from online platforms at discounted rates and surging demand for disposable incontinence products are expected to drive growth” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of bladder liners are focusing on smart promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.

Major players present in the bladder liners market are Kimberly Clark, SCA Unicharm, First Quality Enterprise, Domtar, Covidien, PBE, Medline, Hengan Group, Coco, Daio Paper, Hakujuji, P&G, Kao, and Hengan among others.

Global Bladder Liners Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Reusable

Disposable

By Absorbency Level:

Light

Moderate

Heavy





By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Sales Channel:

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel





Get More Valuable Insights on Bladder Liners Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global bladder liners market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the bladder liners market based on the type (reusable and disposable), absorbency level (light, moderate and heavy), consumer orientation (men and women), and sales channel (pharmacies & drug stores, hypermarket/supermarket, direct sales, specialty stores, independent small stores, online stores and other sales channel) across seven major regions.

