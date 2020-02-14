Bladex Announces Profit For The Fourth Quarter 2019 Of $22.1 Million, Or $0.56 Per Share; Full Year 2019 Profit Of $86.1 Million, Or $2.17 Per Share

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the region, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ("4Q19") and full year ("FY19") ended December 31, 2019.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

(US$ million, except percentages and

per share amounts) 2019 2018 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

Key Income Statement Highlights











Net Interest Income ("NII") $109.5 $109.7 $26.9 $26.7 $28.0

Fees and commissions, net $15.6 $17.2 $5.4 $2.8 $5.4

Total revenues $126.7 $127.6 $31.4 $29.5 $34.1

(Impairment loss) reversal on financial instruments ($0.4) ($57.5) $1.9 ($0.6) $1.3

Gain (loss) on non-financial assets $0.5 ($10.0) $0.0 $0.5 ($2.3)

Operating expenses ($40.7) ($48.9) ($11.3) ($9.0) ($12.4)

Profit for the period $86.1 $11.1 $22.1 $20.4 $20.7

Profitability Ratios











Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $2.17 $0.28 $0.56 $0.52 $0.52

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE")(2) 8.6% 1.1% 8.7% 8.0% 8.3%

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") 1.36% 0.17% 1.34% 1.34% 1.20%

Net Interest Margin ("NIM")(3) 1.74% 1.71% 1.65% 1.77% 1.61%

Net Interest Spread ("NIS")(4) 1.19% 1.21% 1.18% 1.19% 1.08%

Efficiency Ratio(5) 32.1% 38.3% 35.9% 30.4% 36.3%

Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality











Commercial Portfolio(6) $6,502 $6,290 $6,502 $6,217 $6,290

Investment Portfolio $80 $107 $80 $85 $107

Total assets $7,250 $7,609 $7,250 $6,681 $7,609

Total equity $1,016 $994 $1,016 $1,009 $994

Market capitalization(7) $847 $684 $847 $790 $684

Tier 1 Basel III Capital Ratio (8) 19.8% 18.1% 19.8% 21.1% 18.1%

Total assets / Total equity (times) 7.1 7.7 7.1 6.6 7.7

Liquid Assets / Total Assets (9) 16.0% 22.4% 16.0% 14.4% 22.4%

Credit-impaired loans to

Loan Portfolio(10) 1.05% 1.12% 1.05% 1.11% 1.12%

Total allowance for losses to Commercial Portfolio(11) 1.57% 1.65% 1.57% 1.67% 1.65%

Total allowance for losses to

credit-impaired loans (times)(11) 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.6







FY19 & 4Q19 Highlights

Profit for FY19 totaled $86.1 million , compared to $11.1 million in FY18, primarily from lower impairment losses and improved operating efficiency on reduced operating expenses (-17% YoY), along with steady top-line revenues YoY.

, compared to in FY18, primarily from lower impairment losses and improved operating efficiency on reduced operating expenses (-17% YoY), along with steady top-line revenues YoY. Bladex's 4Q19 profit increased 8% QoQ and 7% YoY to $22.1 million , or $0.56 per share, as improved revenues and reversal of impairment losses offset higher operating expenses QoQ.

, or per share, as improved revenues and reversal of impairment losses offset higher operating expenses QoQ. Net Interest Income ("NII") for FY19 totaled $109.5 million (stable YoY) with Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 1.74% (+3 bps), and Net Interest Spread ("NIS") nearly stable at 1.19%. NII for the 4Q19 improved 1% QoQ to $26.9 million , mainly on higher average lending volumes. The quarterly YoY decrease of 4% was mainly due to lower lending spreads and the net effect of lower average market rates, partly compensated by the decrease in average low-yielding liquidity assets.

(stable YoY) with Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 1.74% (+3 bps), and Net Interest Spread ("NIS") nearly stable at 1.19%. NII for the 4Q19 improved 1% QoQ to , mainly on higher average lending volumes. The quarterly YoY decrease of 4% was mainly due to lower lending spreads and the net effect of lower average market rates, partly compensated by the decrease in average low-yielding liquidity assets. Fees and commissions income totaled $15.6 million for FY19, -9% YoY on lower fees from letters of credit (-12% YoY). The Bank closed six syndicated transactions in FY19 for a total of $5.6 million , up from $4.9 million in FY18. In 4Q19, fees totaled $5.4 million from structured transactions and improved fees from the Bank's letters of credit business, up 4% QoQ and up 7% from 4Q18.

for FY19, -9% YoY on lower fees from letters of credit (-12% YoY). The Bank closed six syndicated transactions in FY19 for a total of , up from in FY18. In 4Q19, fees totaled from structured transactions and improved fees from the Bank's letters of credit business, up 4% QoQ and up 7% from 4Q18. Efficiency Ratio was 32% for FY19 (-6pts YoY) as operating expenses decreased 17% YoY with total revenues nearly stable (-1% YoY), reflecting effective cost control management and overall improved structural and operational efficiencies. 4Q19 Efficiency Ratio was 36% (+6pts QoQ; stable YoY) as improved revenues QoQ were offset by higher operating expenses from employee-related expenses and other seasonal expenses.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 8.6% in FY19 compared to 1.1% in FY18. 4Q19 annualized ROAE was 8.7% vs. 8.0% in 3Q19 and 8.3% in 4Q18. The Bank's capitalization remained solid with Tier 1 Basel III Capital Ratio of 19.8%, with risk-weighted assets up QoQ due to Commercial Portfolio growth and down YoY due to a shift to a lower risk country exposure of the portfolio.

End-of-period Commercial Portfolio balances increased 5% QoQ and 3% YoY to $6.5 billion in 4Q19. Average balances were up to $6.2 billion for the 4Q19 (+6% QoQ; stable YoY) and $6.1 billion for FY19 (stable YoY).

in 4Q19. Average balances were up to for the 4Q19 (+6% QoQ; stable YoY) and for FY19 (stable YoY). Credit-impaired Loans, also referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs, were $61.8 million , or 1.0% of total Loan Portfolio, at the end of 4Q19. This compares to $64.7 million , or 1.1% of total Loan Portfolio, a year ago. No new NPLs were recorded during 2019. Total allowance for credit losses was 1.7 times NPL balances for 4Q19.

CEO's Comments

Mr. N. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer said, "In 2019, the global economy experienced its weakest year of growth since the financial crisis, weighed down by tensions that have significantly slowed international trade. The main drivers for the lackluster performance were the trade war between the US and China, negative trade flows that disrupted supply chains, and idiosyncratic risks in some countries.

2019 was also a very difficult year for Latin America regionally. Economic growth came in significantly below beginning of year expectations and significantly below last year's levels. Of the largest three economies of Latin America, Brazil was the only one that showed any signs of life, though growing tepidly, while Mexico stagnated, a remarkable decoupling from a strong US economy and Argentina´s GDP shrank.

We regard Brazil as the main potential driver for economic growth in the Region. That said, Colombia and Peru should also perform well. But with (a) commodity prices depressed because of trade uncertainties and a strong US dollar, (b) Mexico stuck in low or no growth mode due to needed fiscal restraint, tight monetary policy to keep portfolio moneys flowing and a fundamental lack of investment, (c) potential social unrest in Chile and (d) smaller countries like Costa Rica mired in a fiscal red ink and Ecuador struggling to comply with the IMF program, we simply do not see other countries as significant contributors to Regional growth.

We continue to believe that the current macroeconomic context offers no room for complacency. Furthermore, low growth combined with risk aversion is exacerbating liquidity for top names in the Region, compressing their margins, while not always compensating for the risk these credits represent.

Nevertheless, Bladex´s book of business is solid as we have been able to add new clients, shift exposures to lower risk jurisdictions and structure value added transactions. We achieved our current profitability levels despite this very challenging environment. Over the past two years, macroeconomic risks, slow regional economic growth, tepid trade flows, idiosyncratic country and industry risks have been the norm. And, all these risks were coupled with an overwhelming amount of liquidity chasing the same creditworthy clients. If Bladex can deliver 8.6% ROAE with these headwinds, we should be very well positioned to deliver more sizeable returns in more benign environments that surely will come. We are keenly aware of the risks in the Region's industries and entities we finance. And, I can say with confidence that our team knows how to spot opportunities and deliver results.

