Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For Third Quarter 2021

·1 min read
PANAMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announced today its Board of Directors' approval of a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.25 per share corresponding to the third quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend is payable November 23, 2021 to the Bank's stockholders as of November 9, 2021 record date.

As of September 30, 2021, Bladex had 38,017,486.73 shares outstanding of all classes.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Monica Cosulich - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com. Tel.: (+507) 210-8563
Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda Urb. Costa del Este,
Panama, Republic of Panama

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bladex-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-for-third-quarter-2021-301411640.html

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

