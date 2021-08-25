U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,271.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,353.25
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.40
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.08
    -0.46 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,225.45
    -1,145.89 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.86
    -35.84 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,733.11
    +1.01 (+0.00%)
     

Blaige Completes Sale of Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film & Bags to C-P Flexible Packaging, a Portfolio Company of First Atlantic Capital

·3 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaige & Company announced today the sale of Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. ("FCP") and CF&B Manufacturing, Inc. d/b/a Cleanroom Film & Bags ("CFB") (FCP and CFB together, "FRUTH" or the "Company") to C-P Flexible Packaging, Inc., a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital. The Fruth family and management team were advised by Blaige & Company on the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FCP, headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded by Jim Fruth in 1986. Over more than 35 years of operative history, FRUTH evolved from a modest printing and bag operation into a leading provider of value-added cleanroom and custom flexible packaging solutions to attractive growth markets throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia including electronic, medical/pharmaceutical, aerospace, industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications.

CFB, headquartered in Orange, California, was acquired by FRUTH in 2012 and was the first of four strategic acquisitions, which together quickly established the Company as an industry leader.

FRUTH CEO James Fruth commented on the transaction. "The Blaige team utilized its deep industry knowledge to present my businesses as clear leaders in the value-added cleanroom packaging space, resulting in a successful partnership with C-P Flexible Packaging."

Blaige & Company CEO Thomas Blaige commented on the transaction. "We worked closely with the FRUTH management team to develop a forward-looking strategic business model encompassing FCP plus the components of four acquisitions into a unified powerhouse with both critical mass and a leadership position in the clean films space with great intangible value. This business model and its potential were key to the client's achievement of a superior strategic valuation."

Blaige & Company Managing Director Howard Cohen commented on the transaction. "We are pleased with the result, which, despite the recent supply chain issues in the electronics markets and COVID, demonstrates that there is currently tremendous demand for quality mid-market niche companies with strong profitability and growth potential."

Blaige & Company, with offices in Miami and Chicago, is an investment bank dedicated exclusively to the packaging, plastics, and chemicals industries. The Blaige team has over 30 years of transaction experience, has completed over 200 transactions, and has visited over 600 packaging, plastics, and chemical operations all over the world. Blaige M&A deal research sets the industry standard. On average, Blaige & Company's proprietary research department compiles and analyses over 500 worldwide packaging, plastics, and chemical industry transactions annually. Recently, London-based magazine Acquisition International named Thomas Blaige "Sector Focused C.E.O. of the Year" and Blaige & Company "Sector Focused Investment Bank of the Year."

For more information, please contact:

Thomas E. Blaige, Chairman & CEO
tblaige@blaige.com

Howard S. Cohen, Managing Director
hcohen@blaige.com

Chicago:

One Magnificent Mile
980 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1350
Chicago, Illinois 60611
+1 (312) 337-5200

Miami:

Brickell Arch Plaza
1395 Brickell Avenue, Suite 800
Miami, Florida 33131
+1 (305) 290-4650
www.blaige.com

Related Images

image1.gif

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blaige-completes-sale-of-fruth-custom-packaging-and-cleanroom-film--bags-to-c-p-flexible-packaging-a-portfolio-company-of-first-atlantic-capital-301362250.html

SOURCE Blaige & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations.  As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.