Blairstown Diner, famous for it's appearance in 'Friday the 13th,' is for sale

Are you a horror movie buff? You can live out your very own spooky "Friday the 13th" fantasy at the Blairstown Diner.

Listed for sale this week for $675,000, this diner is located in the heart of Blairstown and was made famous for being featured in multiple scenes in the 1980 slasher film.

The one-story, 1,368-square-foot building was first built in 1949 and sits on .65 acres on Route 94 in Warren County. It comfortable seats 63 guests and provides parking for up to 37 vehicles.

53 State Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825 - Blairstown Diner | LoopNet

The diner was taken over about four years ago by its current owner, Gary Wishnia, who renovated the property in 2019.

Upgrades included new heating and cooling systems, and updated highway digital sign, a new walk-in cooler and additional space for dry storage. Additionally, a large cold-storage shed and a new outdoor patio space was added to the property.

Wishnia is looking to retire, which is why the diner has been put up for sale. He is selling Blairstown Diner as an absentee owner, meaning he has legally owned the property without actively managing the day-to-day responsibilities of the business.

The Blairstown Diner has been listed for sale for $675,000.

Previously, the property was both owned and operated by Panagioti "Pete" Apostolou, who died in 2018 after owning the property since 1990.

"Friday the 13th" was filmed in and around Blairstown. Fans travel from all over the world to visit the town for movie-related events, with several videos online showing travelers visiting sites from the film, including Blairstown Diner.

The diner tends to see an increase in business when Friday the 13th comes around, especially those coming to see the film at nearby Roy's Hall, which screens the film every Friday the 13th.

The diner is beloved for locals and visitors alike, known for its old-school eats and traditional diner fare foods. The breakfast menu includes staples like eggs, pancakes, waffles and french toast, and sides like home fries and breakfast meats. For lunch and dinner, there are a variety of burgers, sandwiches and wraps available, as well as chicken dishes, Italian specialties and a variety of platters.

Blairstown Diners also offers a catering menu for both small and large events, in addition to delivery service for locals within 10 miles of the diner.

