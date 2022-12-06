U.S. markets closed

Blakehurst Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

·2 min read

TOWSON, Maryland, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland – Chestnut Partnership d/b/a Blakehurst ("Blakehurst"), a senior living community based out of Towson, Maryland, experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to some current and former employees and individuals who received services from Blakehurst. Blakehurst has sent notification about this incident to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On or around February 7, 2022, Blakehurst became aware of unusual activity in its email environment. In response, Blakehurst immediately took steps to secure its digital environment and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist with an investigation to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been affected. This investigation determined that some employee email accounts may have been accessed without authorization. Blakehurst then engaged a vendor to complete a comprehensive review of the potentially affected data and on August 4, 2022, determined that certain personal and protected health information may have been involved in this incident. Following completion of the data review, Blakehurst then worked diligently to obtain contact information in order to provide notification to potentially affected individuals. This process was concluded on September 20, 2022. The impacted data varies between each individual, but the following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and/or state identification number, financial account number with account access information, medical information, and/or health insurance information.

Although Blakehurst is not aware of misuse of any information impacted by this incident, on December 6, 2022, Blakehurst provided notice to potentially affected individuals about this incident, including information about steps they can take to protect their personal and protected health information. Blakehurst also offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services.

In addition, Blakehurst has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Eastern Time at 888-557-5310.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is the top priority for Blakehurst. We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident caused.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blakehurst-provides-notice-of-data-security-incident-301696370.html

SOURCE Chestnut Partnership d/b/a Blakehurst

