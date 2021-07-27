U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.04
    -25.26 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,026.68
    -117.63 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,629.90
    -210.81 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.76
    -32.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.58 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0370 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.4350 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,312.41
    +19.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,999.95
    -25.48 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Blameless raises $30M to guide companies through their software lifecycle

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Site reliability engineering platform Blameless announced Tuesday it raised $30 million in a Series B funding round, led by Third Point Ventures with participation from Accel, Decibel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, to bring total funding to over $50 million.

Site reliability engineering (SRE) is an extension of DevOps designed for more complex environments.

Blameless, based in San Mateo, California, emerged from stealth in 2019 after raising both a seed and Series A round, totaling $20 million. Since then, it has turned its business into a blossoming software platform.

Blameless’ platform provides the context, guardrails and automated workflows so engineering teams are unified in the way they communicate and interact, especially to resolve issues quicker as they build their software systems.

It originally worked with tech-forward teams at large companies, like Home Depot, that were “dipping [their toes] into the space and now [want] to double down,” co-founder and CEO Lyon Wong told TechCrunch.

The company still works with those tech-forward teams, but in the past two years, more companies sought out resident SRE architect Kurt Anderson to advise them, causing Blameless to change up its business approach, Wong said.

Other companies are also seeing a trend of customers asking for support — for example, in March, Google Cloud unveiled its Mission Critical Services support option for SRE to serve in a similar role as a consultant as companies move toward readiness with their systems. And in February, Nobl9 raised a $21 million Series B to provide enterprises with the tools they need to build service-level-objective-centric operations, which is part of a company’s SRE efforts.

Blameless now has interest from more mainstream companies in the areas of enterprise, logistics and healthcare. These companies aren’t necessarily focused on technology, but see a need for SRE.

“Companies recognize the shortfall in reliability, and then the question they come to us with is how do they get from where they are to where they want to be,” Anderson said. “Often companies that don't have a process respond with ‘all hands on deck’ all the time, but instead need to shift to the right people responding.”

Lyon plans to use the new funding to fill key leadership roles, the company’s go-to-market strategy and product development to enable the company to go after larger enterprises.

Blameless doubled its revenue in the last year and will expand to service all customer segments, adding small and emerging businesses to its roster of midmarket and large companies. The company also expects to double headcount in the next three quarters.

As part of the funding announcement, Third Point Ventures partner Dan Moskowitz will join Blameless’ board of directors with Wong, Accel partner Vas Natarajan and Lightspeed partner Ravi Mhatre.

“Freeing up engineering to focus on shipping code is exactly what Blameless achieves,” said Moskowitz in a written statement. “The Blameless market opportunity is big as we see teams struggle and resort to creating homegrown playbooks and point solutions that are incomplete and costly.”

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson says wisdom lies with your developers

 

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray CEO breaks down the future of the cannabis industry

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon talks with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman on the integration of Tilray and Aphria thus far, and his vision for the company and cannabis industry heading into a post-pandemic world.&nbsp;

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Tesla Earnings Crush Expectations: 5 Must-See Takeaways

    After the bell on Monday, electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported some spectacular results. Revenue nearly doubled year over year as net income soared. "In the second quarter of 2021, we broke new and notable records," said Tesla in the company's second-quarter update.

  • 200 Million More Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock

    Second, Pfizer offers an attractive dividend that currently yields north of 3.7%. If you need more than just a relatively low valuation and a fantastic dividend, there are now 200 million more reasons to buy Pfizer stock. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced last week that the U.S. government has bought an additional 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Lucid Motors CEO market debut, retail investors, and what's next for EVs

    Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson on today's big market debut, and what's next the EV maker.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Tesla posts record quarter — here’s why it still has more room to grow

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with Deutsche Bank Lead Tech and Auto Technology Analyst, Emmanuel Rosner, about Tesla’s latest quarter and growth outlook.

  • These beat up stocks are poised for a big rally: Goldman Sachs

    COVID-19 Delta variant concerns are overblown when it comes to the stock market and these stocks are now buys, Goldman Sachs says.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Former NYSE trader on the rise of meme stocks

    Keith Bliss, president of Capital2Market, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss retail investors' recent leap into the stock market and whether meme stocks will continue to draw attention.&nbsp;

  • Drone Delivery Canada Issued Canadian Transportation Agency Licence

    Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has become the first publicly traded drone delivery company to be granted a domestic cargo licence under the Canada Transportation Act ("CTA") and Air Transport Regulations (Canada). This licence, normally issued to airlines that provide passenger or cargo services, is a critical step to the continued expansion and scaling of DDC operations.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, falling from records before Big Tech earnings

    Stocks declined Tuesday on the heels of another record-setting session, with investors looking ahead to the start of earnings results from mega-cap technology companies on Tuesday. Concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and a regulatory crackdown in China also lingered.

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • Why Aon Stock Just Popped 9%

    Shares of insurance broker Aon (NYSE: AON) took off like a rocket Monday, rising about 9% in 2:20 p.m. EDT trading, while its former merger partner Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) saw its stock fall 8.8%. It's been more than a year since Aon and Willis Towers first announced their plans to merge.

  • Chinese Education Stocks in U.S. Rebound After Sharp Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Chinese education stocks listed in the U.S. started to show signs of a reprieve on Tuesday after a sharp two-day selloff wiped out billions in market value from the companies.Shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group -- down nearly $20 billion in value in the past two trading sessions -- each gained more than 10% in early trading. Other companies, including Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., Gaotu Techedu Inc. and China Online Educatio

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • Pinterest Q2 Earnings: Can It Meet High Expectations?

    Image-based social media app maker Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) experienced a surge in new customers and increasing engagement from existing customers at the onset of the pandemic. As economies are reopening, advertisers are ramping up spending again, and Pinterest expects to reap the rewards. Management guided investors to look for robust revenue growth from the social media app.

  • UPS Earnings Beat But Key Metrics Weak; Analyst Flags 'Biggest Risk'

    UPS earnings topped Q2 forecasts, but U.S. revenue as well as margin forecasts came in light. UPS stock fell Tuesday.

  • China EV Stocks Mixed While Beijing Widens Crackdown

    attempted to rebound Monday even after Beijing announced new measures cracking down on a wider array of companies.