BLANCO Reports Record Sales and Invests in Future Growth

The brand expands training and global production to ensure continued success

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite massive global sales declines in the first two quarters as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, kitchen solutions brand BLANCO reported a global record sales of €408 million in 2020, up 3.1%. Following a highly successful year of sales, BLANCO is investing in training, production and quality to ensure a safe and secure framework for future growth.

With consumers spending more time at home last year, the kitchen became even more integral to homeowners. Investing in home improvements and repairs grew more than 3% due to the pandemic according to Improving America's Housing 2021, a report released by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. BLANCO sees the kitchen — and specifically the water hub where consumers drink, prep and clean — as the heart of the home. The brand is committed to creating high quality products to deliver seamless solutions that make kitchen life easier. Enter the BLANCO UNIT, a complete rethink of the kitchen water hub encouraging the sustainable use of resources. The high-quality, perfectly coordinated components, complete with a drinking water system or a simple faucet, sink and waste separation system, fit seamlessly into kitchen life as a high-quality overall solution.

"Reliability is part of the company DNA; it drives us," stated CEO Frank Gfrörer. "We want to become an excellent and reliable system provider in our international markets as well as increase our global footprint."

The premium brand strives to deliver unparalleled quality, product lifetime longevity, superb performance features and excellent benefits for consumers globally. As part of this goal, the company has established customer-oriented digital services, such as the international virtual training platform for retail and sales partners, planners, designers, installers and employees.

In addition, the company is expanding its global production capabilities to increase the coveted Silgranit sink production while maintaining superior quality. The brand is expanding facilities in the Czech Republic and Canada, as well as its existing operations in Germany. BLANCO is also investing in the expansion of a global, decentralized quality management system. A new test center is currently underway at the headquarters in Oberderdingen, Germany.

"You can see the new strategy taking effect everywhere now," says CEO Frank Gfrörer. "One very important aspect is the increased focus on the consumer and the promise associated with a premium brand."

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO has been proudly serving the North American market for over 30 years.

