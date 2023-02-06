U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.87
    -24.61 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,855.00
    -71.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,917.02
    -89.93 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.18
    -23.35 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    +0.58 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0080 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6290
    +0.0970 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7640
    +1.6140 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,047.35
    +147.73 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.76
    +4.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Blank Rome Adds Corporate Transactions Pro Robert Handler in Los Angeles

Blank Rome LLP
·3 min read

Robert Handler

Senior Counsel, Blank Rome LLP
Senior Counsel, Blank Rome LLP

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Robert Handler has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group as senior counsel in the Los Angeles office. A corporate transactions pro with a focus on middle-market private businesses, Rob joins Blank Rome from Glaser Weil where he served as a partner in the Corporate and Real Estate groups.

Rob’s addition continues the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices, which have expanded to over 70 attorneys since welcoming prominent corporate, finance, M&A, IP, privacy, and real estate attorneys over the last two years. Rob also strengthens the firm’s highly ranked national corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys over the past two years in Los Angeles, Houston, and New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Los Angeles office,” said Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Rob is well known for being a trusted legal and business advisor, and we are confident that our clients on the West Coast and throughout the country will benefit from Rob’s experienced counsel.”

Rob focuses his practice on the representation of middle-market private businesses and their high-net-worth owners on a wide range of matters, including structuring and forming businesses; commercial financing; purchases, sales, financing, and leasing of real estate; mergers and acquisitions; and licensing intellectual property. Rob frequently serves as outside general counsel to such businesses. Over the course of his career, Rob has represented companies from sole proprietors to the Fortune 500, spanning commercial banking, finance, film production, fashion design and manufacturing, commodities, commercial leasing, and more.

He is also well regarded in the Los Angeles-based fashion industry, where he represents clients in M&A and IP licensing transactions and is active as a counselor and board member on several industry organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Rob to our expanding corporate and transactions practice in Los Angeles,” said Louis Rappaport, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group. “His impressive experience handling corporate transactions in a variety of industries will further strengthen our national corporate team, including our intellectual property licensing and real estate capabilities.”

“After meeting with many of my new colleagues at Blank Rome, I quickly realized that this is an incredibly sophisticated, collegial, and supportive firm,” said Handler. “I am excited to help further develop Blank Rome’s corporate resources and collaborate with my colleagues across the firm to support my clients.” He added, “I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to reunite with several of my former colleagues, Saul Breskal, Jamie Garelick, and Jerry Katz.”

Rob earned his J.D. at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, where he was a member of the Southern California Law Review, and his B.A., with distinction, from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the California Fashion Association’s board of advisors and the City of Hope apparel industries board. He also volunteers with nonprofit organizations, providing free legal services for those who need it most.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse markets CSFB as 'super boutique', sees revenue rebound

    Credit Suisse Group AG is marketing its First Boston investment banking unit to investors as a "super boutique" and sees revenue surging to as much as $3.5 billion, as the embattled lender seeks to raise funds for the revamped business, a company document seen by Reuters shows. The marketing presentation, which has not been previously reported, shows the Swiss bank is betting on an aggressive rebound at CS First Boston (CSFB) after revenue plunged 69% in 2022. In the sales pitch to investors, dated January, the bank said it aspires to surpass the $2.5 billion net revenue target it set out only last October for the unit, taking into account that the business will be independent and assuming "a normalized market environment."

  • Goldman Moves Banker With Coveted Role to Lead Sales in Key Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is moving a banker with one of the most high-profile investment-banking roles at the firm into a critical sales job outside the dealmaking group.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sa

  • Allegiant makes changes to C-suite

    Allegiant Travel Company has named Tracy Tulle senior vice president, chief experience officer, one of several changes on its executive leadership team. In her previous role as senior vice president, flight crew operations, Tulle oversaw the flight operations and in-flight services departments. Tulle also was instrumental in the development of a partnership program with Spartan Aviation Group for prospective pilots In her new role, she will lead customer and team member experiences including leadership connection and development throughout the organization.

  • Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

    Carlyle Group Inc. plans to name investment-banking veteran Harvey Schwartz its new chief executive, as the private-equity firm’s founders seek a fresh start after a botched succession plan.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro's new CFO is also a customer

    Matt Garth said he's been "warmly welcomed" since joining the Marysville company on Dec. 1 as executive vice president and CFO.

  • Robert Bache Joins AmeriLife as Vice President of Health

    Founder and former Chief of Sales of direct-to-consumer Medicare agency Senior Healthcare Direct to support AmeriLife’s growing Health Distribution

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Life Storage, Newmont, Danaher stocks move on reports of M&A activity

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Life Storage, Newmont, and Danaher stocks are moving following reports of M&A activity.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • National Enquirer to Be Sold to Group Including Former MoviePass Executive

    The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued supermarket tabloid that facilitated a hush-money scheme involving former President Trump, is being sold to a joint venture run by two digital-media companies. VVIP Ventures, owned by Vinco Ventures and Icon Publishing, has agreed to purchase both the U.K. and U.S. version of the supermarket tabloid from magazine publisher a360 Media, the companies said Monday. The purchase also includes the National Examiner and the Globe.