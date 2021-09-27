U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

Blank Rome Welcomes Intellectual Property & Technology Partner in Los Angeles

Blank Rome LLP
·3 min read
Todd M. Malynn, Partner, Blank Rome LLP
Todd M. Malynn, Partner, Blank Rome LLP
Todd M. Malynn, Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Los Angeles, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Todd M. Malynn has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Intellectual Property & Technology practice group. With more than 25 years of experience, Todd’s practice spans nearly every aspect of intellectual property law. He joins Blank Rome from Polsinelli LLP.

“We are pleased to welcome Todd to our firm and nationally recognized IP practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Todd is a well-respected trial attorney in both the Los Angeles area and nationally, and his successful track record of obtaining favorable outcomes for his clients will make him a strong addition to our IP group.”

Todd represents clients in a wide range of intellectual property matters, from patent, copyright, and trademark infringement to false advertising, unfair competition, misappropriation of trade secrets, and covenants not to compete. Another element of his active litigation practice includes arguing matters under the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Medical Device Regulation Act. Outside of the courts, Todd manages his clients’ patent and trademark portfolios and helps them to identify and monetize their rights and interests. He also represents clients before the Federal Drug Administration in approval proceedings. His work spans numerous industries, including cosmetics, healthcare, medical devices, manufacturing, and entertainment.

“Todd is a great addition to our IP team on the West Coast, having been involved in cases that resulted in some of the largest jury verdicts for trade secrets and patent infringement in California,” said Dipu A. Doshi, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Intellectual Property & Technology group. “Globally, his notable experience obtaining orders and injunctions, as well as seizure orders against counterfeiters in the United States and China, will also greatly benefit our clients, particularly with the alarming rate by which counterfeit goods continue to flood the market.”

Blank Rome’s nationally recognized IP group has received significant accolades for its strong practice capabilities, notably being recognized in World Trademark Review 1000 as a leading trademark practice for the eleventh year in a row in addition to ranking highly annually in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers, IP Stars, World Trademark Review Global Leaders, Who’s Who Legal, and IAM Patent 1000, to name a few. Attorneys within the group are frequently called upon as thought leaders in legal publications and journals as well as speakers at industry events, and are well-versed on every aspect of national and international patent, trademark, and copyright law in a wide range of industries.

“I have known and worked with Blank Rome attorneys for several years, and have always been impressed by the caliber of their legal talent and strong collegiality,” Malynn said. “I look forward to growing my IP practice at Blank Rome, and to collaborating across practice groups on new opportunities.”

Todd earned his J.D. from Loyola School of Law, Los Angeles, Order of the Coif, and his B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com


