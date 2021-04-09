Blast Portable AC Review: Is Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC Worth It?

Blast Auxiliary is a portable classic desktop AC unit that offers users personalized rapid cooling benefits that help living spaces stay cool and comfortable via freezing cold air that fights back against summer heat, but is it worth it to buy even at a big discounted price?

People like to spend time outdoors during summer. The converse is true in winter. The summer heat will make your home dry and hot, while the winter cold makes everywhere chilly. Summer is associated with cracked lips, nosebleeds, and itchy, dry skin because of the scorching heat, while the winter has increased cases of influenza, colds, and coughs.

Both the summer and winter come with challenges that need mitigation. The Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is what you need in your house to solve all these problems. It will add a calming humidity and coolness that will make you feel comfortable in the house.

The Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is an easy-to-use, lightweight device that cools and humidifies the air around it, allowing you to access an unlimited supply of the freshest, safest air at any time and season.

With this device in your house, you can feel relaxed, safe, and revitalized at home, whether in summer or winter. If you want to stay healthy and safe throughout the year, let the Blast Auxiliary Classic AC be your companion.

Let's find out if this Blast Portable AC is a cooling unit that features a lightweight design for maximum portability while still compact enough to fit on a desk or a bookcase is all its pent up to be or just another dud device. The air cooler doesn't require much electricity to run, meaning that consumers won't have to worry about their electric bill going up by hundreds of dollars with its use and can still have personalized comfort on the go, but is it worth it?

What is the Blast Auxiliary AC?

There is no appliance in a home that is used quite as much like a cooler when it comes to summertime. Even though the spread of COVID-19 has left most people using their television sets and computers more often, air conditioning units can run night and day, just for the sake of avoiding discomfort. There are many different ways to keep cooled off but running a full air conditioning system in the worst part of the summertime is far from cost-effective. That’s why there’s the classic desktop air conditioner, the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC.

Claiming to be the top-selling personal air conditioning unit on the market today, the Blast Portable AC allows consumers to set it on their desk to cool off quickly while they work. While there have been customer concerns, that hasn't stopped consumers from using the Blast AC cooler, making a difference between a hot workday versus a cooled personal workspace.

Portable units like Blast Portable AC are much more cost-efficient than a fully installed AC system. Plus, no professional needs to install since it mostly requires an outlet and a refill of water as it runs out. During an emergency, the use of the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is even more helpful, considering that it doesn’t have to be consistently connected to electricity for it to work. The rechargeable Blast Portable AC is cordless but uses a cable for charging, plugging directly into a power source to recharge effortlessly; with parts of the world that experience power outages from massive thunderstorms and even monsoons at this time of year, a portable AC helps to keep you comfortable while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Throughout the summer, the personal ACs offered by Blast Auxiliary has seen significant sales, which could be due to their multiple functions. Along with operating as a cooler, this product is also a useful air purifier, humidifier, and nightlight (with seven different color options), and the fan has three speeds. This device runs quietly, which makes it easier for individuals to keep working or relax without disruptions.

Unlike the traditional ACs, the Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is noiseless, compact, and affordable. You can use this unit as your personal AC to protect you against the harsh winter and summer weather. It’s so portable that you can carry it everywhere, be it to a picnic or a vacation.

Another advantage of this classic AC is that it is rechargeable. It has an internal battery that can be charged via a USB port or a socket. Once you charge it, you can carry it and use it anywhere.

The Blast Auxiliary AC will help protect your personal living space at in your own home from getting too dry and hot. It works perfectly to keep the air in your house revitalized, cool, and fresh. The Blast Auxiliary AC is also very affordable in terms of being cheap to operate. Even if you charge it over and over again, you won’t see a major impact on your monthly electricity bills.

This small device doesn’t consume as much power as its power-hungry, heavy, and massive counterparts.

Blast Auxiliary AC Features

Some of the outstanding features that make the Blast Auxiliary AC the first choice for many homeowners include:

It is portable

The Blast Auxiliary AC is a cordless compact device that can fit into small spaces. Being that portable, it means you can easily move it from one room to another if need be. You can use it in your living room and then move it to your bedroom when you want to sleep.

You can also carry it when moving to a different city or even when moving abroad. Standard ACs aren’t portable. They are heavy and you must mount them in walls, meaning you can’t even move them from one room to another. On the other hand, Blast Auxiliary AC is compact and doesn’t require installation.

Simplicity of use

Ceiling fans are difficult to clean because they are permanently fixed to ceilings. For you to clean them, you must use a ladder. Traditional ACs are even more difficult to clean. These units need specialists to clean them. If you try cleaning your AC on your own, it can get damaged. This is not the case with the Blast Auxiliary AC. This device is very easy to clean. You just use a rag to clean it and remove any dirt stuck on its surface and its curtains.

You can clean it as regularly as you wish because it takes just a few minutes to do so. This device is also easy to maintain. The curtain only needs to be replaced once every 3 months.

You can charge it many times

The Blast Auxiliary AC doesn't use any wires (it’s cordless). This means you can easily turn it on when it’s charging. It comes with a USB charger, which is quite popular today. When you want to charge it, all you have to do is plug it into the power source. You won’t be able to remove its cord until it’s fully charged.

It’s noiseless: This is perhaps one of the top reasons why many homeowners like this device. You’ll enjoy fresh and cool air in a noiseless room. This is what differentiates this device from other ACs which produce a lot of noise when switched on.

With the Blast Auxiliary AC, you can sleep or work in peace. You don’t have to worry about noise. This also makes it a great device if you want to concentrate on watching your favorite program on TV or reading a book/magazine.

Why is the Blast Auxiliary AC So Unique?

The Blast Auxiliary AC is special in many ways. We don’t need to overstate its uniqueness. Excellent performance and ease of use are just a few of the things that make it stand out from the crowd. Other qualities that make it unique include:

It humidifies air

Dry air is harsh to the body. It is what causes nose bleeds, snoring, coughs, dryness and cracking of the lips, and skin irritation. Apart from cooling air, the Blast Auxiliary AC also adds moisture to it. This makes the air feel fresh and soothing.

When the air in your room is hot and dry, it will take the Blast Auxiliary AC less than a minute to cool and humidify it.

Minimizes dust particles

Many ACs only cool the room but leave the dust particles in the air. The Blast Auxiliary AC cools and removes dust particles at the same time. Dust particles in the air are another cause of coughs and sore throats, especially if the air is also dry and hot. By eliminating dust particles in the air, this device makes the air friendly even to people with respiratory conditions.

No cables, cords, or wires

The Blast Auxiliary AC does not need any cables, cords, or wires to function. It is entirely cordless and wireless. Once you’ve decided where you want to use it, just add water at its top, install its water curtain, then turn it on. Sit back and wait for your room to get cool and humidified.

Combines three cooling technologies in one

For the Blast Auxiliary AC to function better than other personal portable air coolers, the designers combined three cooling technologies into this unit. These technologies include:

The ice tray: The ice tray can make your air as cold as ice. If that’s what you need to feel comfortable with, then you won’t need to look elsewhere.

Water curtain: The water curtain is what this unit uses to humidify the air. You just need to soak it in water then turn the unit on. The water will evaporate and raise the level of humidity in your room. This evaporated water also has a cooling effect on the air.

Misting device: The misting device keeps the air moist and cool. This is a bonus that works to the advantage of your sinuses and skin.

Why Buy the Blast Auxiliary AC

For one Blast Portable AC, consumers will have to pay $89.99, which is a significantly smaller price than the thousands of dollars that someone could pay to get a traditional AC unit installed. This device is available in-stock right now and should have no big lag time in delays now that COVID-19 has loosened its grip in shipping speeds.

Personal Cool Pack (1 unit) $89.99

Too Cool Pack (2 units) $179.98

Three's Company Pack (3 units) $202.48

Mega Cool Pack (4 units) $247.47

US & Canada (Toll Free): 866 3351 618

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5698

United Kingdom & Ireland:033 081 80915

If the reasons above aren’t enough for you to decide whether this device is the best AC for you, then, hopefully, the below reason will help you make a more informed decision.

Guaranteed High Quality

The Blast Auxiliary AC is reliable and gives consistent results, whether it's during the cold, dry winter days, or the dry hot summer season. This device is reliable because it’s made from high-quality materials, which also makes it durable.

It can help improve both your outdoor and indoor air quality in summer and winter, while at the same time ensuring that humidity is kept at an optimal level for comfort. No inferior material is found in this device.

Hassle-Free Returns

If for one reason or another, you find this device not serving you as expected, you can return it within 30 days and you’ll get a full refund. You’ll be served by very responsive customer service representatives who will give your case the priority it deserves. So when buying this device know that your money is safe should you find its performance to be unsatisfactory.

Easy to Set Up

Setting up the Blast Auxiliary AC is simple and quick. It will take you just a few minutes to have it up and running. There’s no uncertainty or complication when setting up this device.

Dual Purpose AC

The Blast Auxiliary AC serves as a cooler during winter and a fan during summer. It means this device will keep you comfortable throughout the year. You won’t need to buy a separate AC for summer or winter. This also means it is the cheapest option when it comes to keeping your home comfortable.

Buying the Blast Auxiliary Classic AC

The Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is extremely affordable in comparison to some expensive portable air conditioners, but when buying it, make sure you do so from the manufacturer’s official website. Don’t go through brokers or third parties. That’s the only way to ensure you get the original product.

The more units you buy, the less you’ll spend. One unit costs $89.99, two units cost $179.98, three units cost $202.48, while four units cost $247.47. You must buy these units at the same time to enjoy these discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions About Blast Portable AC

What does the Blast Auxiliary Portable AC do?

The Blast Portable AC helps to cool off small areas by circulating air through a water curtain, delivering coolness through the fan. The device’s primary purpose is to act as a personal cooler, though the water tank and curtain allow it to operate as a humidifier as well. Plus, as the existing air is pushed through the device, particles from the air are trapped, and clean air comes through.

How big is the Blast Portable AC?

The greatest advantage of the Blast Portable AC is how lightweight and compact the design is. This device only weighs 2.2 pounds and measures 11” x 46” x 9.”

How does the Blast Portable AC run?

Users will need to fill up the included water tank with 300ml of water before turning it on. With a choice between three fan speeds, consumers may get 8 hours of cooling from the device. There are no chemicals or freon used in this entire process, and it only takes about 30 seconds for the cooler to start working.

The only way to power up the Blast Portable AC is by plugging in the included USB cord to a port or an electrical outlet, allowing it to charge up the included lithium batteries. The device won’t require much power, but the energy it uses is minimal.

Where is the best place to put the Blast Portable AC?

This cooler is only meant to keep a small area chilled at a time. However, it is made to be used both inside and outside.

Is there any upkeep required for the Blast Portable AC?

Minimal, at best. Users will need to keep the tank filled while in use, but the only other upkeep required is a new water filter every six to eight months.

What is the return policy?

Consumers will have up to one month to return the cooler if it doesn’t work for their home or office.

Conclusion

The Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is an affordable and unique device produced by a company with experience and advanced expertise in AC devices. It is environmentally friendly because it relies on the thermoelectric principle.

The Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is effective and safe. Additionally, this device is quite portable; you can carry it wherever you are going. It is light, easy to install, and durable.

The Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Provides a new and ingenuity of options for consumers who want to have a personal space chilled, cannot get a traditional air conditioning unit or may have other restrictions. This device can help consumers feel less hot on the most uncomfortable nights and days, and it is easy to bring this product along during travel or for outdoor adventures. The device requires very little power, runs for hours with one charge, and can be maintained with minimal effort.

