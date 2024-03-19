Blasting off: McDonald's spinoff CosMc's opens first Texas location

McDonald's space-themed spinoff concept, CosMc's, has continued to reach new heights since its inaugural store opened late last year. This time, it's touched down in Texas.

The retro small-format restaurant is McDonald's latest foray into both the nostalgia and beverage markets. The first location in Illinois saw lines hours long on its first day and traffic surpassing that of an average McDonald's in its first month.

The fast-food giant promised 10 more locations opening in 2024, though it did not initially specify exactly where. As of Tuesday, the second promised location opened, bringing the new drinks and treats to Texans in Dallas.

Here is what we know about the new CosMc's location.

Concept art of what an average CosMc's location looks like.

CosMc's report: McDonald's spinoff surpasses traffic of traditional locations in first month

Second CosMc's location opens in Texas

The second-ever CosMc's location opened Tuesday, March 19 in Dallas, Texas. Located at 6033 Campbell Road, the small-format, beverage-forward concept has a menu heavy on customizable drinks and snacks.

The first store opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, late last year, and has proven a successful venture for McDonald's.

Following the Texas opening, about nine additional test-and-learn locations are expected to appear across the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas in the coming months.

CosMc's menu: McDonald's reveals locations for chain's new spinoff restaurant and menu

New menu items at Dallas location

The new Beach Protein Frappe.

The menu available at the Illinois location is also available in Dallas, with two new additions to celebrate the CosMc's arrival in Texas.

Beach Protein Frappe : a blend of ice, a banana-flavored protein frappe base and banana flambe syrup.

Melon Herb Chiller: a lemon pinwheel and watermelon mint base poured over ice to add a kick to traditional lemonade.

What is McDonald's new restaurant CosMc's?

CosMc's is a new spinoff restaurant idea from McDonald's. CEO and president Christopher Kempczinski described it as "a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality."

Story continues

The retro restaurants lean on a futurism-of-the-past aesthetic associated with a mascot, CosMc, who appeared in ads in the late '80s and early '90s. McDonald's has had success with the nostalgia market lately, having rolled out adult Happy Meals and the return of the Hamburglar and Grimace in the last two years.

McDonald's plans to open approximately 10 CosMc’s pilot locations by the end of 2024. The first opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois in early December 2023 to significant fanfare, tripling the number of visitors per square foot compared to an average McDonald's in its first month.

McDonald's did not reveal exact locations for the rest of the rollout beyond the inaugural Bolingbrook, Illinois store and now the Dallas location. According to the announcement, patrons in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas can expect to see more locations popping up in the coming months.

The Melon Herb Chiller.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's spinoff CosMc's lands in Texas for first time