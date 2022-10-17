U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,633.50
    +36.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,955.00
    +247.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,872.00
    +128.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.00
    +20.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.81
    +1.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.20
    +12.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0080 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6450
    -0.0750 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.13
    +150.98 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    -9.31 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.26
    +44.47 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Blastr Green Steel and Cargill Metals sign MOU for supply of green steel and to advance decarbonization of the ferrous supply chain

·5 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's metals business and Blastr Green Steel AS ("Blastr"), a developer of decarbonized steel supply, have agreed to work together to supply steel made without use of fossil fuels in the Nordic region to meet growing global demand for green steel. Both companies share an ambition to drive significant reductions of carbon emissions in the steel industry.

Cargill, Inc.
Cargill, Inc.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), Blaster and Cargill Metals plan to combine the skills of both companies to accelerate the development of projects that enable significant carbon savings to the global steel industry. Cargill Metals brings expertise in raw materials sourcing, and Cargill's global capabilities in ocean transportation and logistics, as well as development of green products for market, risk management and financing facilities. Blastr contributes its industrial decarbonization expertise, entrepreneurial business skills, track record and access to capital within green energy and CO2 abatement. Blastr also brings regional knowledge of sites, opportunities and local support.

Cargill's ambition is to develop world leading projects in the green steel supply chain through the expedient development of initial production and then incrementally expand capacity based on market demand. Separately, independent market analysis suggests a market shortfall in supply, with global demand for low carbon steel likely to increase from below 5mt in 2021 to 200mt in 2030, with European demand increasing to nearly 40mt by that date, driven by automotive and construction sectors1.

"Solving the decarbonization challenge of the steel industry requires new and innovative partnerships," said Lee Kirk, Managing Director, Cargill Metals, "We are thrilled to partner with Blastr and collaborate on bringing meaningful carbon reduction to this vital to abate sector. It brings us one step closer to our goal of shaping a responsible and sustainable ferrous supply chain that helps the world thrive."

"Ensuring the long-term supply of raw materials at required quantity and quality is crucial for providing green steel to the market with an absolute minimum of CO2 emissions through the entire value chain," said Dag Moxnes, CEO at Blastr. "Cargill offers a unique combination of access to regional raw materials, expertise, network and logistics solutions, which brings us a long step closer to realizing our joint Nordic green steel project."

The next phase of the cooperation will focus on final technology selection, access to green power, location and the final mix of products. Teams from Blastr and Cargill Metals will collaborate on sustainable supply chains, speed to market, technology risks and constraints, and on raising capital to finance the project development.

1Source:  MineSpans

About Blastr

Blastr aims to decarbonize the steel industry, by creating an integrated green steel producer leveraging Nordic advantages. By utilising local raw materials and fossil free energy and applying a circular economy thinking throughout the value chain, we aim to cut the CO2 emissions of our end products by 95%. We will establish production facilities in the Nordic Region, with its ambitious political energy transition agenda, deep ice-free ports giving access to the attractive European markets, and highly qualified workforce. The Blastr green steel project is expected to be one of the largest industry start-ups in the Nordic region.

Blastr is founded and backed by Vanir Green Industries ("VGI"), a Nordic investment company that invests in, develops and scales green, robust and profitable businesses needed to accelerate the energy transition. VGI is established by Tore Ivar Slettemoen, one of the founders of Freyr Batteries (NYSE: FREY), and  managed by a team of experienced professionals with deep industrial competence and a genuine drive to build a more sustainable future. Our focus areas are onshore and offshore wind development, carbon capture, usage and storage, energy storage and deep decarbonisation of existing industries. For more information, visit blastr.no.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill Metals 

Headquartered in Singapore, Cargill's metals business provides value-add services and solutions along the global ferrous supply chain. Combining over 150 years track record of risk management in global commodities markets with more than 40 years unique insights in the ferrous industry, we provide our customers the support they need to thrive. We connect iron ore miners around the world with steel mills in key markets and provide a broad range of services from technical marketing to customized risk management solutions along the supply chain including to end users of steel.

With around 130 dedicated experts, an established global network and hubs in China, Singapore, U.K. and Vietnam to serve our customers, Cargill operates across over 25 ports and more than 50 warehouses globally, providing physical and financial solutions to over 2,500 customers in 40 countries. Each year we move around 50 million tons of physical iron ore and 6 million tons of physical steel globally. For more information, visit Cargill Metals or Cargill.com.

 

 

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wi

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesVietnam’s centr

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Pound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied and UK bonds surged amid expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts may be reversed. US stock futures were higher with investors preparing for a number of key earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesChancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to make a statem

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Bank of America Reports Earnings Monday. What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • Bullish insiders at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) loaded up on US$6.5m of stock earlier this year

    Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) over the past 12...