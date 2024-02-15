'Blatantly violated antitrust law' Colo. AG sues to kill Kroger merger with Albertsons

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday his office was suing to stop the proposed $25 billion Kroger takeover of rival Albertsons and accused the two chains of having "blatantly violated antitrust law."

Weiser said the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition between Kroger and Albertsons, which he claimed would harm consumers, workers, and suppliers. He noted Kroger operates 148 stores (under the King Soopers and City Market banners) in the state and Albertsons runs 105 stores (under its namesake and Safeway banners).

He noted the deal would create "significant market power to raise prices" in urban areas, like Denver. He added the deal would also deeply affect smaller markets, like Gunnison, which only has two supermarkets operated by the merging rivals.

The lawsuit is the second antitrust case filed by a state to block the deal. Washington state filed its own case on Jan. 15. There is also a pending consumer lawsuit also seeking to halt the deal in federal court in California. The legal actions come as federal regulators at the Federal Trade Commission are deciding whether to challenge the merger.

The case is also the second one filed in a state court though attorneys general have the ability file antitrust actions in federal court. Antitrust experts note that while U.S. regulators may sue to halt the merger in federal court, the state cases are separate legal threats that also have the potential to kill the deal.

"Congress intentionally designed U.S. antitrust laws to provide standing to different types of parties. This means federal, state, and consumers all have equal authority to challenge a merger," Christine Bartholomew, a law professor at the University at Buffalo, told The Enquirer. "I suspect there may be others in the near future."

Kroger said in a statement it is working with multiple attorneys general and the FTC to address their antitrust concerns.

“We are disappointed in Attorney General Weiser’s premature decision to file a lawsuit while the merger is still under regulatory review," the company said, adding it would "vigorously defend" the deal in court.

Claims of a secret 'illegal' deal during strike

The antitrust lawsuit, filed in the state's Denver District Court, came after Weiser's office investigated the deal's potential impact for a year and held several public forums with consumers.

“Coloradans are concerned about undue consolidation and its harmful impacts on consumers, workers, and suppliers,” Weiser said in a statement. “After 19 town halls across the state, I am convinced that Coloradans think this merger between the two supermarket chains would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service, and less resilient supply chains.”

Weiser's investigation into the deal also uncovered what he claimed was an "illegal" deal struck between the two rivals during a 10-day strike at Kroger's King Soopers stores in 2022. Kroger, which was worried about losing workers and customers to Albertsons, persuaded its rival not to hire Kroger workers or solicit its pharmacy customers, according to an email between grocery executives prior to the strike.

Such deals are illegal under Colorado law because the companies were agreeing not to compete, Weiser said. Besides blocking the deal, Colorado is seeking $1 million in civil penalties for the non-compete deal.

“In addition to challenging this merger, we are also suing the two companies for a no-poach agreement that harmed workers and blatantly violated antitrust law," Weiser said.

Kroger's statement did not address the allegation.

A Democrat, Weiser has been the attorney general since 2019. He was re-elected last fall.

Weiser's office also lambasted the $1.9 billion divestiture deal of more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers meant to allay antitrust concerns about competition.

"C&S has insufficient retail grocery experience to take on a divestiture of this size," Weiser said, noting it owns only 23 grocery stores and none in Colorado. He added that once the merger and divestiture were complete, C&S would be a smaller competitor with Kroger than Albertsons is now.

