U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.69
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,111.57
    +6.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,664.60
    +31.02 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.98
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.29
    +1.98 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0065 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8120
    -1.8330 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,302.18
    -960.28 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.06
    -0.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.15
    -87.71 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

BLATTNER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN LOADSPRING SOLUTIONS

·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Technologies, on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry, has acquired a majority interest in LoadSpring Solutions, Inc., a global project management provider offering advanced cloud platform and managed cloud services. Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of businesses, Blattner Technologies recognizes the value of cloud-hosting platforms as organizations look to move increasingly more of their tools and data, from Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) to Enterprise AI, to the cloud.

Blattner Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blattner Technologies)
Blattner Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blattner Technologies)

LoadSpring is the market leader in providing cloud-hosted Project Management platforms, having supported over $350B in global projects with 4,000+ companies. Their focus on delivering a legendary customer experience, unmatched infrastructure, and uncompromised security has attracted significant adoption from industries such as: engineering/construction, energy/utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and aerospace.

Blattner Technologies CEO, Russ Blattner, is thrilled about the cloud-based infrastructure LoadSpring will provide for current AI initiatives and sees the vision for future expansion as more organizations look to leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to improve their competitive edge and bottom line. LoadSpring's customers can look forward to additional capabilities within the LoadSpring ProjectINTEL and ANALYTICS tools, with the ultimate vision to provide predictive analytics for many of the world's largest projects all while maintaining the LoadSpring culture, security and customer experience they have come to expect.

Blattner says, "LoadSpring has the resources and tools to complement the list of companies Blattner Technologies is acquiring in our mission to build a Predictive Transformation model that takes our customers from the basics of data management and analytics to operationalizing AI/ML and true Predictive Analytics throughout an organization."

"We are excited as this investment will enable LoadSpring to rapidly expand upon its vision of driving project industries digital transformation as well as enable geographic expansion.  Predictive analytics is the future and our partnership with Blattner Technologies will expedite our ability to deliver these solutions," states Eric Leighton, President and CEO of LoadSpring.

Businesses who build an AI culture today will increase market share and develop a significant competitive advantage. At the intersection of digital transformation and business growth, Blattner Technologies' products, services and strategies help organizations thrive as the world becomes increasingly more digital.

About Blattner Technologies

Nashville, TN Blattner Technologies – Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of companies, Blattner Technologies is on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry.

About LoadSpring

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a global project management provider obsessed with offering advanced managed cloud-based platform services. LoadSpring delivers expert project management and control solutions, fast data and business intelligence access, and hundreds of best-of-breed project-based applications. Data safety is assured through SOC 2 Type II security certification, providing an impenetrable cloud environment. LoadSpring customers and partners get higher productivity and ROI through our proprietary project platform while reducing the burden on their IT departments.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blattner-technologies-announces-investment-in-loadspring-solutions-301623441.html

SOURCE Blattner Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Bausch Health Announces Early Exchange Offer Results for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (the "Company") announced today the results to date of its previously announced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors (as defined below), the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of New Secured Notes (as defined below) and the related solicitations of consents

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

    The company provides cross-border e-commerce solutions that make it easier for businesses to sell goods internationally. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has a price target of $51 on the company, implying a significant upside from the current stock price. While this represents an aggressive increase in the company stock price over just one year, here's why Global-e could reach and possibly even exceed this price target over the long term.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Semiconductor Stocks Are Down Big -- Here Is My Next Move

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), why some investors might be fearful for the upcoming months, and why I remain bullish on this industry.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Nvidia, Apple, Toll Brothers, Lennar, KB Home, Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the after-hours trading action for trending tech and homebuilder stocks.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Another Key Inflation Report After CPI Sparks Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on a key inflation report after Tuesday's stock market plunge on a hot CPI reading.

  • As Markets Plunged, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

    All 30 Dow stocks were down, and just five stocks out of the S&P 500 managed to eke out gains on the day. Below, you'll learn more about why Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) bucked the big downward move on Wall Street and moved further into record territory. Albemarle ended the day up just a fraction of a percent after having climbed as much as 3.5% above its closing level on Monday.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    It's always a good idea to consider the downsides when buying stocks. With that in mind, here's what investors should look out for when considering buying shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW),3M (NYSE: MMM),  and Boeing (NYSE: BA) right now.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.