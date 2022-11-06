U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,230.63
    -83.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Blavity Inc.'s AfroTech Conference Unveils Lineup of Top Tech and Business Executives, Entrepreneurs and Innovators as It Returns In-Person to Austin, Texas

Blavity, Inc.
·5 min read
Image
Image

Bubba Wallace, Chamillionaire, Aurora James and Mark Cuban are confirmed to speak among execs from Disney, Amazon, Snap Inc., Meta, Serena Ventures, Greenwood, American Express, Shopify, DoorDash and more at this year's event, Nov. 13-17, 2022. AfroTech Conference will also Introduce its Inaugural Music Experience and will feature Special Musical Performances from Bas, Bia, Wale, MÉLA, DJ MOMA, Chief Cleopatra, Zaytoven, The Sauce Trio and more.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc., the corporation behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today unveiled the lineup for the AfroTech Conference - a global gathering of inclusive tech companies and innovators. This year's event expands into Austin, bringing together more than 300 brands and thousands of Black professionals, many of whom are shaping equity and DEI initiatives at America's largest corporations including AmazonVMwareGoogleAmerican Express, Salesforce, Apple, Gap, Dreamville,Intuit and Shopify and more. AfroTech Conference returns in person, Nov. 13-17, 2022, at the Austin Convention Center.

AfroTech Conference will also welcome key innovators and entrepreneurs across tech, entertainment, and business industries. This year, the AfroTech Conference will also introduce its inaugural music experience, with special musical performances from BasBiaMÉLADJ MOMAChief CleopatraZaytovenThe Sauce Trio, and more, including a performance from Wale at the AfroTech Official Day Party.

Highlights include:

  • NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will speak in partnership with DoorDash to discuss strategies to thrive while being the First, being the Only, and being Different in your industry, company, or boardroom.

  • Rapper and businessman Chamillionaire will take the stage with Silicon Valley Bank to share his journey from rap star to successful founder and investor. He will discuss his entrepreneurial ventures, investment philosophy, and how he's working to make the tech ecosystem more inclusive and accessible to the Black community.

  • Mark Cuban, Governor of the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team of the National Basketball Association, Co-Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and Investor on ABC's Shark TankHaywood L. Perry III and Ansley Carlisle of Mark Cuban Companies will share insights from their journeys to entrepreneurship and how they support emerging founders and investors today.

  • Creative director, activist, and fashion designer Aurora James will be joined on stage by Blavity CEO and Founder Morgan DeBaun to discuss how to hold corporations accountable.

Web3 companies and startups will have the opportunity to pitch their business and product(s) to be voted into the Finals, where they will compete to win a $50,000 grand prize at the AlphaNoire™ Web3 Pitch Competition FinalsDisney will host a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening with a fireside chat with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams).

"We are continuing to tackle the diversity gap in Big Tech and AfroTech Conference serves as the destination for those fueling more inclusivity in the industry. As we return in person, our mission remains the same: to further build the Black Silicon Valley by helping fast-growing businesses effectively hire Black professionals and close the wealth gap," said Morgan DeBaun, CEO and Founder of Blavity Inc. "We are thrilled to announce our largest lineup of diverse industry speakers and brand partners looking to engage in meaningful discussions about tech disruption and Black innovation. I am excited for the ideas, funding, and career advancement that will come out of this experience and can't wait to enhance the celebration with our first-ever music festival of Afro-Latinx and Black artists."

More than 100 speakers will participate in this year's AfroTech Conference, which will cover such timely topics as: Securing the Bag: Navigating Tech from Cradle to Career; Climbing to the Top of the Tech Ladder for Engineers and Managers; Web3, Crypto and the Black Economy: Unlocking Inclusive Access with a New Wave of Commerce; Inclusive Product Design: What It Is and Why It Matters, and more.

The news of the lineup comes on the heels of the recently announced relocation of the conference to Austin, TX, to accommodate the thousands of attendees expected to experience AfroTech Conference in person for the first time in two years.

The 2022 AfroTech Conference will see new and existing partners activating this year, including VISA, Riot Games, Meta, Indeed, SalesforceUnity TechnologiesIntuitExpedia GroupAppleDellDoorDashAmerican Express, Gap, Amazon, and more.

AfroTech Conference's 2022 full agenda is now live HERE - Programming will feature panels and Q&As with speakers such as:

  • Mark Cuban, Governor of the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team of the National Basketball Association, Co-Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and Investor on ABC's Shark Tank

  • Bubba Wallace, Driver - NASCAR with DoorDash

  • Anré Williams, Chief Executive Officer American Express National Bank, and Group President Enterprise Services - American Express 

  • Cristina Jones, Chief Engagement Office - Salesforce.org 

  • Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer - Verizon Consumer Group 

  • Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner - Backstage Capital

  • Benjamin Bronfman, Founder & CEO - Electric Tree

  • Nikki Forman, Head of Amazon Global DEI Communications - Amazon 

  • Rob Collier, Chief Executive Officer - Rally 

  • Aurora James, Founder and Director - Fifteen Percent Pledge, Brother Vellies 

  • Ruben Harris, Chief Executive Officer - Career Karma Inc

  • Chelsea Roberts, Chief Operating Officer - HBCU Venture Capital

  • Daquan Oliver, Founder & CEO - WeThrive Education

  • Samir Goel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO - Esusu

  • Felecia Hatcher, Chief Executive Officer - Black Ambition

  • Frederick Hutson, Chief Executive Officer - Pigeonly

  • Hope Wiseman, Founder & CEO - WISECO

  • Iman Abuzeid, M.D., Co-founder & CEO - Incredible Health

  • Isaac Addae, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer - Pivot Technology School

  • Julia Collins, Founder and CEO - Planet FWD

  • Melissa Bradley, Founder - 1863 Ventures

  • Travis Holoway, Co-Founder & CEO - Solo Funds

  • Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer - General Motors

  • Tanya Van Court, Founder & CEO - Goalsetter

  • Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder & CEO - Goodr

To purchase your tickets for the 2022 AfroTech Conference, please visit https://experience.AfroTech.com/tickets/, and to stay up-to-date on speaker and entertainment announcements, follow @afro.tech on Twitter.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 250 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio, including Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Blavity TV.

Journalists interested in covering the event may apply for credentials here. Please note an application does not guarantee entry.

Contact Information:
Metro Public Relations
afrotech@metropublicrelations.com

Elizabeth Schmidt
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
press@blavity.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Will MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • With 55% ownership, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) boasts of strong institutional backing

    If you want to know who really controls Garmin Ltd. ( NYSE:GRMN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Mobilizations in Five Cities of Quebec to Demand A Truly Inclusive Regularization Program for Undocumented Migrants

    Thirty community and labour organizations are coming together, supported by numerous academic, religious and business groups and individuals, to demand the implementation of a truly inclusive program for the regularization of non-status migrants. As part of the "Quebec Day for the Regularization of Non-status Migrants", mobilizations are taking place in Montreal, Quebec City, Rimouski, Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi, where organizations are calling on the governments of Canada and Quebec to make a co

  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) sheds 6.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Brunswick Corporation ( NYSE:BC ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • Those who invested in HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) a year ago are up 95%

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right...

  • 15 Biggest Korean Companies by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Korean companies by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Korean companies by market cap. Despite having the 27th largest population in the world, South Korea has the 10th largest economy in the world […]

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion

    The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said. To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20.

  • Black women and the glass cliff: ‘I was supposed to bring some kind of Black Girl Magic’

    Double standards and high expectations create a recipe for failure for many Black women in leadership roles.

  • Bitcoin (Magic Internet Money!) Again Proves Less Volatile Than Stocks

    The Federal Reserve stirred up markets last week, but bitcoin was less reactive than plain old stocks. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • 7 Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Market Blasts Higher in 2023

    A number of catastrophic headwinds imposed significant volatility, especially for popular tech stocks to buy. Primarily, the dovish monetary policies of the past came to roost this year, sending inflation skyrocketing. Now, the Federal Reserve must unwind prior excesses, resulting in a decline in money stock. Depending on how far the central bank wants to go, the environment moving forward could be deflationary in nature. Because many tech stocks to buy receive support from dovish policies, a ha

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Will Make You a Millionaire by 2027

    During the current earnings season, a few of the companies whose stocks I own delivered great third-quarter results. These results, along with their other achievements, shows that the firms’ technologies are being widely-embraced by end users. Consequently, I believe that these names are destined to become hypergrowth stocks relatively soon. Also importantly, all three of these companies’ business segments are growing rapidly and are well-capitalized, providing these three firms with the “fuel”

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • Lincoln Financial loses a third of its stock value in one day after $2.6B loss

    “A catastrophe (and not the natural kind),” Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients describing Lincoln Financial’s earnings report.

  • Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet

    Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Apple's stock has still declined 12% this year as of this writing, but Alphabet fared much worse with a 34% drop. Let's see why Apple outperformed Alphabet by such a wide margin and if it will remain the better bear market buy.

  • Is DraftKings Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock cratered after announcing third-quarter results. Investors were disappointed in the slowing growth of the mobile gambling company. This video will answer whether DraftKings stock price crash makes it a buy right now.

  • Fed warns of ‘low’ market liquidity in $24 trillion Treasury market, in latest financial stability report

    The Federal Reserve is confirming what many investors were saying for months: the $24 trillion Treasury market is experiencing historically low levels of market liquidity. So are other 'key asset' markets.