BLAVITY INC.'S AFROTECH EXECUTIVE SERIES COMES TO BROOKLYN WITH A FOCUS ON WOMEN IN THE C-SUITE

·3 min read

The one-day, in-person leadership summit will tackle lack of representation in boardrooms, pay disparity, and the next steps to increase the wealth of Black women in America

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity Inc., the diversified digital media company behind AFROTECH, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, is bringing its successful AFROTECH Executive conference to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on Friday, March 25. The lineup includes powerhouse speakers such as the first Black woman CEO in the Fortune 500, Ursula Burns; Fortune 500 board director and lead director of Rocket Lab, Merline Saintil; strategist and advisor, Latraviette Smith-Wilson; inaugural president of the Black Economic Alliance Foundation (BEAF), Samantha Tweedy; and more.

The March AFROTECH Executive will commemorate the end of Women's History Month by honoring the women and allies making an impact in corporations and as entrepreneurs. The first panel will center around a conversation about "Women in the Boardroom," and how companies have reacted and changed over the past two years. The Black women who've been appointed to take a seat in the boardrooms will discuss how Black leadership positively affects employees and consumers as well as what it is like to be the literal face of change in the new workplace. The "Black Women Navigating Wealth" panel will explore how Black women have become one of the most highly-educated demographics in our country, as well as the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, despite being excluded from the financial sector for generations. This panel will also share how to use that earning power to create new generations of wealth.

The Brooklyn event is the second in a series that is an extension of the well-known AFROTECH Conference and the upcoming AFROTECH World Metaverse. AFROTECH Executive draws attendees from C-level executives and board directors to venture capitalists and angel investors, tech moguls, and startup founders with the shared goal of building a strong Black tech community. The exclusive experience allows executives to connect with one another through curated networking opportunities and panels.

"We're proud to continue hosting impactful events and gathering record-breaking numbers of Black tech innovators and founders since our first-ever AFROTECH Conference in 2016," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder of AFROTECH and CEO of Blavity Inc. "Our Brooklyn event gives us the opportunity to focus on celebrating and empowering the Black women who are changing the face of boardrooms and C-suites across the country and influencing younger generations."

About AFROTECH™
AFROTECH™ is the largest series of multicultural tech experiences in the United States, bringing together engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from all over the world. Regular programming includes the yearly in-person AFROTECH Conference; AFROTECH World, the two-day, completely digital, immersive metaverse experience; and AFROTECH Executive, the five-city event series for executives.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.
Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: Enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials and gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio, which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AFROTECH, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity TV.

PRESS CONTACT
Danielle King
Skai Blue Media
danielle@skaibluemedia.com
To request media credentials apply here. Please note, an application does not guarantee entry.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blavity-incs-afrotech-executive-series-comes-to-brooklyn-with-a-focus-on-women-in-the-c-suite-301505240.html

SOURCE Blavity Inc.

