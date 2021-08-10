U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.35
    +0.87 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4880
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,851.60
    +145.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.02
    -0.28 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Blavity Inc. Announces Lineup For The Inaugural AfroTech Executive Conference

Blavity
·2 min read

The event in Los Angeles, CA will feature sessions covering topics such as Black culture and the internet, the evolution of advertising in Black media, raising capital, and more

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the line up for its inaugural AfroTech Executive conference on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Line Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Notable speakers include Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Ebony CEO Michele Ghee, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, and more.

This event, taking place for the first time this year, is an extension of the well-known AfroTech conference: the largest tech conference in the world for Black innovators and founders. AfroTech Executive will bring together corporate executives, media CEOs, venture capitalists, startup founders, investors and tech innovators for an exclusive in-person experience featuring executive conversations and intimate networking opportunities. The day of programming will end with a reception to celebrate the revolutionary accomplishments in the Black tech and startup community.

“We are so proud that AfroTech has become the premiere community for the Black tech, media and startup space, allowing Black professionals to engage and grow by participating in exclusive networking, mentorship, and educational opportunities,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “This year we wanted to take our programming another step further by creating AfroTech Executive, an event targeted at corporate executives, venture capitalists, startup founders, investors and tech innovators to have important conversations about the future of our industry, and where improvements need to be made.”

AfroTech Executive’s proud partners include Stripe, Moderna® and Levi Strauss & Co.® Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

Journalists interested in covering the event may apply for media credentials here. Please note, an application does not guarantee entry to the event.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.
Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Lunchtable.

PRESS CONTACT
Carrie Bernstein
A-Game Public Relations
carrie@a-gamepr.com

Anita Chatterjee
A-Game Public Relations
anita@a-gamepr.com


