Blaze Minerals Insider Confidence Rewarded, Stock Hits AU$6.9m Market Cap

Blaze Minerals Limited (ASX:BLZ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 22% resulting in a AU$1.3m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original AU$297.0k purchase is now worth AU$326.7k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Blaze Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Jason Peterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$163k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.01 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.011. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Blaze Minerals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jason Peterson.

Jason Peterson bought a total of 29.70m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.01. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blaze Minerals insiders own about AU$1.9m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Blaze Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Blaze Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Blaze Minerals has 6 warning signs (and 5 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

