Blaze Minerals Insiders Are Down AU$119k But Regain Some Losses

Insiders who bought AU$297.0k worth of Blaze Minerals Limited (ASX:BLZ) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 50% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$119k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blaze Minerals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jason Peterson for AU$163k worth of shares, at about AU$0.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.006). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jason Peterson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Jason Peterson purchased 29.70m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.01. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Blaze Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blaze Minerals insiders own about AU$1.0m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Blaze Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Blaze Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Blaze Minerals has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

