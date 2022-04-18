New Blazed & Glazed Bundle Rolls into TGI Fridays™ This 4/20

The ultimate munchie fix from TGI Fridays is available exclusively through Uber Eats. Enjoy $4 off $20 at TGI Fridays orders through Uber Eats on 4/20*.

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays is burning up the munchie game on 4/20 with an all-new bundle to satisfy even the highest of craving. For a limited time only, fans can chill out and get the Blazed & Glazed Bundle from TGI Fridays rolled straight to their door via Uber Eats delivery, featuring a bundle of mouthwatering must-haves and an all-new blazed extension of the legendary TGI Fridays Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

The ultimate munchies cure, TGI Fridays' limited-time Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available for delivery only, exclusively through Uber Eats

The ultimate cure for your munchies, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle features three of TGI Fridays all-new Chicken Slammers, snackable crispy chicken finger sliders tossed in the new Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce, tucked into mini New England rolls and drizzled with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning. The bundle also packs a side of seasoned fries loaded with queso, mixed cheese, bacon and green onions and serves as the perfect pairing for any buds.

Available exclusively for delivery, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available on Uber Eats April 20 – May 4. On April 20, fans can take advantage of $4 off $20 TGI Fridays purchase on Uber Eats*.

"Our guests are looking to satisfy that TGI Fridays crave, especially on 4/20, and our limited-time Blazed & Glazed Bundle is the perfect must-have munchie fix," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "This bundle features one of our new delicious menu additions at TGI Fridays, our Chicken Slammers, along with a special limited-time blazed version that adds the perfect amount of heat to our legendary Whiskey-Glaze sauce."

While the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available for a limited-time only, TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers are lighting up TGI Fridays menus nationwide. TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers Boards come in a variety of combinations, including Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammer Board paired with two 2-bone cut Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs, coleslaw and seasoned fries; Buffalo Chicken Slammer Board tossed in Frank's RedHot® Buffalo sauce with ranch, diced celery and crumbled blue cheese and paired with four Boneless Buffalo Wings, coleslaw and seasoned fries; and Italian Chicken Slammer Board with Garlic Parmesan sauce with marinara and Parmesan-Romano cheese and paired with four Mozzarella Sticks, coleslaw and seasoned fries.

To learn more information about TGI Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com .

*Participating locations. Terms Apply.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Hailey Silvers, haley.silvers@rfbinder.com

