BLD Plantation Bhd.'s (KLSE:BLDPLNT) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

BLD Plantation Bhd's (KLSE:BLDPLNT) stock up by 6.0% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study BLD Plantation Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BLD Plantation Bhd is:

4.3% = RM31m ÷ RM736m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

BLD Plantation Bhd's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that BLD Plantation Bhd's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that BLD Plantation Bhd grew its net income at a significant rate of 26% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between BLD Plantation Bhd's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BLD Plantation Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is BLD Plantation Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

BLD Plantation Bhd's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 5.2%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 95% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, BLD Plantation Bhd is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that BLD Plantation Bhd has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for BLD Plantation Bhd visit our risks dashboard for free.

