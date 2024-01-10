BLD Plantation Bhd. (KLSE:BLDPLNT) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at BLD Plantation Bhd's (KLSE:BLDPLNT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.1% over the past week. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to BLD Plantation Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for BLD Plantation Bhd

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BLD Plantation Bhd is:

3.0% = RM22m ÷ RM745m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

BLD Plantation Bhd's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

As you can see, BLD Plantation Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that BLD Plantation Bhd grew its net income at a significant rate of 27% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

We then performed a comparison between BLD Plantation Bhd's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 24% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:BLDPLNT Past Earnings Growth January 10th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BLD Plantation Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BLD Plantation Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

BLD Plantation Bhd's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.3%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 94% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, BLD Plantation Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that BLD Plantation Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for BLD Plantation Bhd visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.