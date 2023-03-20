BLDC Fan Market is expected to display a steady growth of 8% due to increasing awareness for energy conservation around the world along with its growing adoption in electronic devices | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the BLDC Fan Market is valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Rotor (Inner Rotor and Outer Rotor); End-User (Domestic and Commercial); Fan Speed (Less than 500 RPM, 501-3000 RPM, 3001-10000 RPM, and More than 10000 RPM); Region/Country.

UnivDatos_Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/bldc-fan-market/

The BLDC fan market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the BLDC fan market. The BLDC fan market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the BLDC fan market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=35636

Market Overview

The brushless DC fans (BLDC) also known as energy-saving fans are the type of ceiling fans that consume lower energy compared to their counterpart induction fans. The BLDC fans consist of the SMPS to convert the AC supply into a DC supply, a microcontroller to receive the input data, an inverter, and a motor. In recent times, BLDC fans witness significant demand owing to the need for higher efficiency and growing awareness for electricity conservation. Additionally, the BLDC fan contains a permanent magnet instead of the electromagnets in their induction motor and ensures less heat loss also, BLDC fans have no carbon brushes in the rotor & stator and reduces the overall maintenance cost. Further, BLDC fans produce lower friction and lower noise along with lower wear & tear resistance and are expected to register significant demand during the forecast period.

Story continues

Factors such as technological advancement coupled with the growing number of industries and manufacturing units along with the new product launches in the market are some of the prominent factors that are positively influencing the market growth globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Sinox Power, Fanimation Inc., Orient Electric, Havells India Ltd., Luminance Brands LLC, Westinghouse Electric Corp., Brilltech Vayu, Fantasia Distribution Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., and Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries, including the BLDC fan market. One of the primary impacts of the pandemic on the BLDC fan market has been the disruption of global supply chains. The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by various countries have caused delays in the production and delivery of fan components and finished products, leading to a shortage of supply in some regions. Another impact of the pandemic has been the increased demand for indoor air quality and ventilation solutions. As people spend more time indoors due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, the need for fresh and clean air has become more critical. This increased demand for indoor air quality has led to a higher demand for fans, including BLDC fans. However, the pandemic has also caused economic uncertainty, leading to a decrease in consumer purchasing power. This decrease in purchasing power has led to some customers delaying or canceling their purchases, resulting in a decrease in demand for BLDC fans in some markets.

The global BLDC fan market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the rotor, the market is segmented into the inner rotor and outer rotor. The outer rotor segment is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period owing to higher work efficiency, lower power consumption, and higher speed. Also, the high power-to-weight ratio and spontaneous control over the RPM, and easy installation along with lower maintenance will propel the demand in the coming time. Additionally, the outer rotor BLDC fans offer higher torque, increased efficiency, and improved heat dissipation and are expected to support the growth.

Based on the end-users, the market is bifurcated into the domestic and commercial segments. The commercial segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its higher energy efficiency compared to the traditional AC fans. Also, the lower noise and smart technology integration allows the commercialization of the BLDC fans in past few years. Also, several countries have introduced regulations to promote energy-efficient products and reduce carbon emissions. BLDC fans meet these requirements and are thus becoming a more popular choice in the commercial sector.

Have a Look at the Chapters https://univdatos.com/report/bldc-fan-market/

BLDC Fan Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising concern for the increase in the environmental temperature and the growing awareness for energy conservation along with the government support for the implementation of the cooling system for the industries in the region is expected to support the market growth. For instance, in the year 2019 India implemented India Cooling Action Plan to address the country's cooling needs along with the reduction in the climate impact. Additionally, the increasing investment and increasing research & development activities in the region are expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in July 2022, Xiaomi introduced smart BLDC standing fans with a voice control feature.

The major players targeting the market include.

Sinox Power

Fanimation Inc.

Orient Electric

Havells India Ltd.

Luminance Brands LLC

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Brilltech Vayu

Fantasia Distribution Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the BLDC fan market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the BLDC fan market?

Which factors are influencing the BLDC fan market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the BLDC fan market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the BLDC fan market?

What are the demanding global regions of the BLDC fan market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

BLDC Fan Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market size 2021 USD 1.12 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World Major contributing region Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global BLDC Fan Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Sinox Power, Fanimation Inc., Orient Electric, Havells India Ltd., Luminance Brands LLC, Westinghouse Electric Corp., Brilltech Vayu, Fantasia Distribution Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., and Minebea Mitsumi Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Rotor; By End-User; By Fan Speed; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact



UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bldc-fan-market-is-expected-to-display-a-steady-growth-of-8-due-to-increasing-awareness-for-energy-conservation-around-the-world-along-with-its-growing-adoption-in-electronic-devices--univdatos-market-insights-301775782.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.