BLDC Fan Market to Record a CAGR of 7.56%, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLDC fan market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Latest market research report titled BLDC Fan Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The BLDC fan market size is expected to grow by USD 1.10 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

BLDC Fan Market 2022-2026:Scope

The BLDC fan market report covers the following areas:

BLDC Fan Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the BLDC fan market, including Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Brilltech Vayu, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Fanimation Inc., Fantasia Distribution Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Kichler Lighting LLC, Luminance Brands LLC, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Minka Lighting Inc., Nidec Corp., OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Enterprises, Usha International Ltd., Versa Drives Pvt Ltd., and Westinghouse Electric Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - The company offers BLDC motors such as EnduraMax 95s Series Brushless Motor with Integral Drive.

Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers BLDC Fan such as Renesa Smart and Studio Plus Series.

Brilltech Vayu - The company offers BLDC fans such as Classic BLDC Fan, Brushless DC Motor Fan, and Bluetooth BLDC Fan.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - The company offers BLDC fans such as Energion Charge and Energion Stylus High grade Stylish ceiling fans.

Fantasia Distribution Ltd. - The company offers BLDC fans such as Aero 56 and Atlanta 30.

BLDC Fan Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

End-user

Geography

BLDC Fan Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist BLDC fan market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the BLDC fan market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BLDC fan market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BLDC fan market vendors

BLDC Fan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Brilltech Vayu, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Fanimation Inc., Fantasia Distribution Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Kichler Lighting LLC, Luminance Brands LLC, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Minka Lighting Inc., Nidec Corp., OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Enterprises, Usha International Ltd., Versa Drives Pvt Ltd., and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

10.4 Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.5 Brilltech Vayu

10.6 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

10.7 Fantasia Distribution Ltd.

10.8 Havells India Ltd.

10.9 OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Orient Electric Ltd.

10.11 Perfect Enterprises

10.12 Versa Drives Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

