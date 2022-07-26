BLDC Fan Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 1.10 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLDC Fan Market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the brushless direct current fan market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increased need for cooling solutions for residential applications will facilitate the BLDC fan market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Y-OY- growth rate of 2022 for the BLDC fan market is estimated at 6.75%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled BLDC Fan Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

BLDC Fan Market: Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Electrical Fan to Drive Growth

Nowadays, fans and blowers are employed in a wide range of end-user applications from ceiling fans for home use to multiple blade fans of varying sizes and dynamic airflow utilized in diverse industrial equipment for cooling and effective airflow circulation.

Customers are looking for something that is both energy efficient and small that necessitates the use of a smart cooling system . Hence, BLDC fans are good to go.

BLDC fans are smaller than traditional fans and can be easily fitted into sophisticated equipment where cooling is a priority, such as high-end personal computers, communication server devices, and other medical equipment. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global BLDC fan market during the forecast period.

BLDC Fan Market: High-end Product Cost to Challenge Growth

BLDC fans, which are commonly used in household applications, are rather expensive due to the benefits of better energy savings and efficiency. Individuals with limited disposable income in underdeveloped and developing countries, who cannot afford such high-priced fans, are expected to limit the product's sales.

For instance, as Indian consumers are generally cost-sensitive, BLDC fans have failed to gain popularity. They are more expensive than traditional fans, but they also rely on imports for some crucial elements.

Magnet and motor control are two crucial components that are primarily imported from China. Such factors may challenge the BLDC fan market growth during the forecast period.

BLDC Fan Market: Segmentation Analysis

The BLDC fan market is segmented by End-user (commercial and residential). The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The rising demand for tiny and compact DC fans in electrical equipment across various industry verticals is expected to drive the growth of the commercial segment.

Moreover, the increasing demand for cooling systems across a wide range of applications, growing demand among various industries for advanced technological products that are more efficient and effective and consume less energy, and increased trade in fans across the world are expected to contribute significantly to the global BLDC fan market growth during the forecast period.

BLDC Fan Market: Vendor Landscape

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Brilltech Vayu

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Fanimation Inc.

Fantasia Distribution Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Kichler Lighting LLC

Luminance Brands LLC

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Minka Lighting Inc.

Nidec Corp.

OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Perfect Enterprises

Usha International Ltd.

Versa Drives Pvt Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

The BLDC fan market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

BLDC Fan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Brilltech Vayu, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Fanimation Inc., Fantasia Distribution Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Kichler Lighting LLC, Luminance Brands LLC, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Minka Lighting Inc., Nidec Corp., OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Enterprises, Usha International Ltd., Versa Drives Pvt Ltd., and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

10.4 Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.5 Brilltech Vayu

10.6 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

10.7 Fantasia Distribution Ltd.

10.8 Havells India Ltd.

10.9 OCECO ENERGY Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Orient Electric Ltd.

10.11 Perfect Enterprises

10.12 Versa Drives Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

