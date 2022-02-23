U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,271.07
    -33.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,414.27
    -182.34 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,232.54
    -148.97 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.65
    -1.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.93
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.50
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9760
    +0.0280 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,056.56
    +347.39 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.42
    +3.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Blder Launches to Tackle the Red-Hot Surge for Executive Talent

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of arguably the most talent-hungry periods in the last five decades, Blder launches this month as a niche boutique executive talent solution that accelerates unicorn companies during crucial moments of high growth. The company's core services include executive search, diversity and inclusion, talent intelligence sourcing, executive compensation, and succession planning. With the war for talent at an unprecedented high, Blder sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize the archetype by deep diving with early and late stage companies when they need it most.

Blder Logo
Blder Logo

As investors harpooned a staggering $621 billion into venture capital in 2021, all of these ventures now share a common goal: hire talent, faster. Blder delivers that, leveraging experience from management consulting and operators serving billions to net leaders who can get the most profitable products to market fast. Specializing in product, engineering, and growth, the company offers expertise in the following areas:

Executive Search - Through retained search, Blder manages the full lifecycle for critical hires at the board, c-suite, and vice president levels.

Diversity and Inclusion - The company advises on best practices for underrepresented talent, including attracting leadership and educating existing workforce.

Talent Intelligence Sourcing - Blder sources talent to help clients identify new markets, enumerate competitor opportunities, and map underrepresented skills.

Executive Compensation - Consultants coach on benchmarks regarding base salary, bonus structure, private and public equity, and total rewards.

Succession Planning - Blder's team advises on business transformation, developing strategies for unplanned departures and building key relationships with luminaries.

Blder is founded by Galen Beyea, a Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) veteran who began his career with executive search firms Korn Ferry and Heidrick & Struggles. Beyea joined Meta when it was a company of 10,000 employees and went on to hire more than sixty executives as the tech giant scaled to 70,000 staff. While at Meta, he developed a highly specialized framework for executing complex executive searches in hyperscale technology.

Blder will release an advanced SaaS platform later this year to help drive delivery of its solutions, embracing the augmented and virtual landscape as the future of global industry. "The future of executive talent is analogous to our progression into the metaverse, made scalable through automation and richly immersive through augmented and virtual reality," Beyea said. "We have a responsibility to engage and deploy our resources in this global transformation. Blder is predicated on that mission."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blder-launches-to-tackle-the-red-hot-surge-for-executive-talent-301488862.html

SOURCE Blder Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Is Soaring Today

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) is out with earnings and though very little money is coming in, the company's financial position is on the upswing. Space tourism start-up Virgin Galactic hasn't had much to show for its efforts so far, launching founder Richard Branson into space last summer but then suffering a series of setbacks that has delayed commercial launch. The company's fourth-quarter results were a reminder of its current position: Virgin Galactic lost $0.31 per share on revenue of just $141,000.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Why Range Resources Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) had surged nearly 1% by 10:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fueling the natural gas stock was its plan to start returning cash to investors in 2022. Range Resources kept a lid on capital spending in 2021, enabling it to cash in on higher natural gas prices.

  • Market in for more downside due to ‘global convergence’ of risk factors: Strategist

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.