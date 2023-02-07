BLE Module Market: 2022 to 2026 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Japan - Technavio
NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is the leading production and sales market in the APAC region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Japan boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, Buy the Report!
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the BLE module market in 2020. Governments of many countries imposed lockdowns in 2020, which compelled industries to undertake trade activities online. As a result, the adoption of smart devices such as Bluetooth earphones and high-end smartphones increased. However, in 2021, the easing of lockdown restrictions owing to large-scale vaccination drives led to the resumption of operations across several manufacturing and construction projects. This increased the demand for smart glasses across numerous industries, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!
Japan is one of the top key country contributors to the global BLE module market. The market is segmented by application (computing devices, smart wearables, smart home appliances, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The global BLE module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.36% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 26.42 billion.
The major vendors for the global BLE module market include Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!
The growth of the IoT market is notably driving the BLE module market growth, although factors such as increasing privacy concerns may impede the market growth.
BLE Module Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will drive BLE module market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the BLE module market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the BLE module industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BLE module market vendors
BLE Module Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 26.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
14.92
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Smart wearables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Smart home appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adafruit Industries LLC
10.4 Broadcom Inc.
10.5 Infineon Technologies AG
10.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10.7 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
10.9 Qualcomm Inc.
10.10 Renesas Electronics Corp.
10.11 STMicroelectronics International NV
10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
