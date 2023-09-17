'We bleed Ford blue': UAW strikers talk family, history on picket line

The white Ford transit van slowed, its emergency flashers on to warn the many cars and trucks honking as they traveled down Michigan Avenue Sunday morning that it would stop outside the Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne.

The driver looked out his passenger window, seeing if the picketers participating in the UAW strike needed any food or drink. After a few shakes of the head he was gone, down to the next factory entrance, where red-clad women and men held blue and white signs with a simple message: “UAW on strike.”

In a different life, James was that driver. Back in September 1976, Ford workers walked out from the same factory, striking at the time for a wage increase and more paid vacation. Then working in the paint shop, James — who declined to provide his last name — joined them.

UAW members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. The union announced a strike at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis earlier in the week after negotiators failed to reach a deal by the end of the worker's last contract.

Single and in his early 20s, he had a specific job to help his fellow union members: He and another guy climbed into his brand new LTD, a popular car from Ford at the time, and delivered coffee to picketers at each of the plant’s gates.

“It wasn’t so bad,” James said, laughing.

'Ford's been good to me; I've been good to Ford'

Now 70, he still works at the plant as a material handler. Born and raised in Detroit, he said he’s striking now to help younger workers, to “know life as I’ve known it.”

The storied auto company provided a middle-class lifestyle for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders over the generations, and many employees feel real dedication to Ford. James said his grandfather helped company founder Henry Ford assemble Model Ts, and his father worked at Ford’s North American Operations Office.

“We bleed Ford Blue,” said James, wearing a Boston Red Sox ball cap and a black long-sleeve jacket.

Go deeper: Here is what Detroit automakers have to give the UAW to get a deal, experts say

“Ford’s been good to me; I’ve been good to Ford.”

But the UAW and workers are quick to note the company’s success only came through the blood and sweat of the people on the assembly line and in the plants producing millions of cars and trucks. It’s a key sticking point in negotiations now: UAW President Shawn Fain argues workers are due a 40% raise over the life of a new contract, citing what he sees as comparable compensation increases for leadership at the three big Detroit-born auto companies in recent years.

Story continues

The inability to find a compromise before midnight Thursday, when the UAW’s last contract expired, prompted the strike. While the entire union is striking, Michigan Assembly is one of three plants where many workers actually walked off the job.

A Ford logo decorates the grass outside the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. UAW workers are on strike at the factory as part of a national strategy.

On Sunday morning, more than 100 people joined James outside the plant. Ashes in old grills and charred wood along the sidewalk showed signs of overnight picketing. With pallets of water, pizza, cookies and a slew of porta potties, the union has the supplies and means to survive on the picket line for some time.

'We gave up a lot of stuff and haven’t gotten it back yet'

While most on the picket line Sunday never participated in other strikes, many shared James’ familial connection to Ford. Angie Nash, 48, said her grandfather was an electrician at Livonia Transmission and helped her get the job at Michigan Assembly when she was 21.

Nash worked the assembly line for the last 27 years. At first, she admits she hated it, but she’s grown to love the job. That doesn’t mean the company shouldn’t do more for its workforce though, she said.

“We haven’t gotten a pay raise, other than lump sum profit sharing, since back in 2008,” said Nash, who lives in Canton.

“We gave up a lot of stuff and haven’t gotten it back yet. That’s the main reason why we’re out here.”

Despite that frustration, shared by many if not most UAW workers, Nash said she did not expect a strike. Past contract negotiations during her time never led to a strike, and she was a bit surprised this one ultimately led to a walkout. The UAW struck General Motors for 40 days in 2019 after designating GM as the "target" company in talks that year. This year, no target was set, and the initial strike action hit one Ford plant, a GM plant and a Stellantis plant.

More: What is UAW? What to know about the union at the heart of industry-wide auto workers strike

Kirstie Tapp, 31 of Plymouth, said some of the veteran workers at the plant started talking weeks ago about the possibility of a strike.

“On the line, at this whole plant, (a strike) is all anybody has been talking about for a month now. The older generation has kind of been getting the younger generation ready for the possibilities of what could happen, and kind of showing us or teaching us what to expect,” she said Sunday morning, holding her own sign outside the plant.

Kirstie Tapp, 31, picketed outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. She's worked at the plant for about 3 years, and said while she's both excited and nervous, she's prepared to do whatever it takes to help the union achieve its goals.

Tapp works on the line but is also a member of the pool, so she floats around to other areas of the plant as needed. With three years at the plant, she's one of the newer Ford employees on the picket line. But the company, and this specific site, have an outsized influence in her life: Her boyfriend also works here. So does her cousin, and two uncles. Her aunt works for the company in Dearborn.

And, years ago, her great-grandfather worked at the same plant, building an earlier version of the Ford Bronco that she and her relatives assemble and test now.

“We’re all going through this together,” Tapp said.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions — excited to get what we deserve, in a sense. But nervous, because $500 a week is going to be hard to live on for a while. But fully prepared to do whatever it takes to get more money.”

Reach Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com, or on X, previously called Twitter, @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'We bleed Ford blue': UAW strikers talk family, history on picket line