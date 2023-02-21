U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.50
    -31.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    -287.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,268.00
    -122.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.70
    -17.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +2.11 (+10.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7710
    +0.5110 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,637.21
    -157.06 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.21
    +16.88 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.77
    -18.54 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Bleisure Tourism Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Industry Research
·4 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleisure Tourism Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Bleisure Tourism market during 2023-2028.

Bleisure Tourism market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/22279674

Global Bleisure Tourism Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Domestic Trip

  • International Trip

  • Bleisure Tourism

Applications: -

  • Technology/IT/Software

  • Manufacturing

  • Finance

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Other

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22279674

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Airbnb. Inc

  • American Express Travel

  • Expedia Inc.

  • BCD Travel

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel

  • Flight Centre Travel Group

  • The Priceline Group

  • Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.)

  • Wexas Travel

  • Travel Leaders

  • The Global Work & Travel Co.

  • JTB Business Travel

  • Prime Travels USA

  • GUNA Travel Germany

  • DER Touristik

  • CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs)

  • China Tour Guide

  • Tuniu Corporation

  • FROSCH Travel

  • CT Business Travel

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/22279674

Key Benefits of Bleisure Tourism Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Bleisure Tourism Market

TOC of Bleisure Tourism Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview
    1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Domestic Trip
        1.2.3 International Trip
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Technology/IT/Software
        1.3.3 Manufacturing
        1.3.4 Finance
        1.3.5 Healthcare
        1.3.6 Education
        1.3.7 Other
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
    2.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size (2017-2028)
    2.2 Bleisure Tourism Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
    2.3 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
    2.4 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
    2.5 Global Top Bleisure Tourism Countries Ranking by Market Size
3 Bleisure Tourism Competitive by Company
    3.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Revenue by Players
        3.1.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Revenue by Players (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Company Covered: Ranking by Bleisure Tourism Revenue
    3.4 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bleisure Tourism Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Global Bleisure Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Bleisure Tourism Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into Bleisure Tourism Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Bleisure Tourism Breakdown Data by Type
    4.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Historic Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5 Global Bleisure Tourism Breakdown Data by Application
    5.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

...............Continued

Purchase this Report (Price 5600 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/22279674

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Closure Hints at Major Smoking Change

    Wonder of the Seas, the newest member of Royal Caribbean's Oasis class was built to sail out of China. Because of that, the newest ship in the fleet and the largest cruise ship in the world has some touches that other ships of that class don't offer. In reality, Wonder of the Seas has very few differences from its Oasis-class predecessors.

  • Marriott CEO: Human trafficking is a huge problem for hotels — here's what we're doing about it

    Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano breaks down what the company is doing to thwart human trafficking in its hotels.

  • United Announces a Much Wanted Change -- But Some Will Hate It

    Using what United calls a "dynamic seat map," children under the age of 12 will automatically be seated next to an adult in their party free of charge. Of course, based on prior bookings, the seats next to yours may not be available, but United has a fix for that too.

  • Trivago and Tripadvisor Metasearch Lag Online Travel Agency Pandemic Recovery

    Some metasearch sites have lost a bit of marketing appeal for advertisers. More brand marketing and Google are likely among the factors behind the trend.

  • United Airlines to Ease Family Seating Fees

    The change would make it easier for parents to book airplane seats next to their young children without paying extra.

  • Disneyland Follows Disney World's Lead But With a Star Wars Twist

    Walt Disney theme parks host different events throughout the year to keep guests having new and unique experiences . Disney World even takes the scariest holiday of the year and keeps it kid and family friendly. Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida has Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party geared toward younger guests.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackIt’s an argument that’s

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Walmart, Home Depot, Meta, DocuSign, General Mills, and More Stock Market Movers

    Walmart and Home Depot issue disappointing guidance, while Meta Platforms is rolling out a monthly subscription service for Facebook and Instagram.

  • Wall Street’s top strategist warns stocks have climbed into the ‘death zone’ where ‘they shouldn’t go and cannot live very long’

    Wilson dismissed investor hopes for a so-called 'no landing' as false optimism sustained only by another $6 trillion in fresh liquidity added to the global economy since October.

  • Home Depot Beats Earnings Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Home Depot beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations but missed on revenue and issued disappointing guidance for fiscal 2023. Revenue of $35.8 billion for the three months ended Jan. 29, were below estimates of $36 billion. Comparable sales in the U.S. fell 0.3%.

  • Walmart cautious on economy, forecasts annual earnings below estimates

    Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States, has been using its market power to negotiate better prices from its suppliers and ward off competition from rivals such as Target Corp, whose shelves are relatively pricier. However, lower prices and discounts, along with weak consumer sentiment and Walmart's decision to increase employee wages, are expected to take a toll on its margins this year.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Home Depot Forecasts Earnings Drop This Year

    Home Depot forecast a drop in profit this year on flat sales as consumer spending declines and cost inflation remains elevated.

  • Stock market news today: Stock futures tumble after losing week for S&P, Dow

    U.S. stock futures were in a downswing Tuesday morning to start a busy holiday-shortened week of trading jammed with retail earnings, Federal Reserve meeting minutes and an important inflation reading.