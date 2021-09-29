U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,262.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,839.25
    +74.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    +10.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    -0.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.66
    +3.90 (+20.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5800
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.80
    +283.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.07
    -8.08 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.05
    +60.95 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Blended Ethanol Has a 43.4 g/MJ Carbon Intensity Rating or Lower When Accounting for Aromatics Reduction

·3 min read

Study breaks new ground in assessing ethanol's blending carbon intensity

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two studies conducted by Transport Energy Strategies (TES) and THiggins Energy Consulting show that gasoline blended with ethanol lowers carbon intensity (CI) even more than what is modeled today and what is shown in recent studies. A key finding in both studies is that blended ethanol not only displaces some of the gasoline but enables a reduction of aromatics in all of the gasoline in the blend. Aromatics have a high CI, and their reduction further decreases the GHG impact of the E10. This advantageous blending attribute is due to ethanol's high octane rating and has been neglected in prior literature.

Study breaks new ground in assessing ethanol's blending carbon intensity.

"For years, the ethanol industry has touted the value of displacing aromatics with ethanol from an air pollution and public health standpoint, but no one has, to our team's knowledge, ever considered what displacement might mean for carbon intensity and for reducing GHG emissions," said Tammy Klein, founder and CEO of Transport Energy Strategies and a member of the study team. "Our findings break new ground."

GREET assessments, along with a study for the US Department of Agriculture and the current values used by the California Air Resources Board, yield an average CI for ethanol that is 40.4% below the value for petroleum gasoline. A recent study led by Harvard presents a deeper reduction. Using the 40.4% ethanol advantage, and assuming a CI of 93 g/MJ for gasoline, the CI of ethanol is estimated at 55.5 g/MJ.

Displacement of petroleum gasoline to form E10 offers direct benefits from the low CI of the ethanol. In Well-to-Wheels Carbon Intensity for Ethanol Blended Fuels, the TES study team found that when both direct displacement and reduction of aromatics in the blend are attributed to ethanol as the enabling additive, a "reduced blending CI" (BCI) of 43.4 g/MJ is found for ethanol when it is used in E10. Similarly, for anticipated market blending, the BCI for E20 is 44.8 g/MJ, a greater reduction than the 55.5 g/MJ from unblended ethanol. If the 52.4 g/MJ CI for unblended ethanol from the GREET estimate alone is used, the BCI for ethanol in E10 is about 40 g/MJ.

Refinery modeling, economic considerations, availability of feedstocks and examination of gasoline properties supported the conclusion in Quantifying Ethanol CI Benefits in Gasoline Composition that as ethanol is blended into gasoline, so aromatics are reduced to maintain a constant octane rating. "The primary refinery option for lower octane is through lower severity or throughput for the gasoline reformer," said Terry Higgins, president of THiggins Energy Consulting. "This, in turn, reduces both gasoline aromatic content and carbon intensity. When blended in gasoline, ethanol offers higher GHG benefits than well to wheels studies recognize for pure ethanol."

Transport Energy Strategies (http://www.transportenergystrategies.com) is a consultancy that provides market and policy intelligence, research analysis and strategic advice to clients on a range of global transport energy issues. THiggins Energy Consulting is a consultancy that provides refinery modeling providing energy consulting services to the petroleum and related industries with a primary area of focus on the impact of fuel quality trends on refining and application of new refining technology.

Contact: Tammy Klein
+1.703.625.1072
tammy@transportenergystrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blended-ethanol-has-a-43-4-gmj-carbon-intensity-rating-or-lower-when-accounting-for-aromatics-reduction-301387181.html

SOURCE Transport Energy Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline replacement complete, to be in service from Oct. 1

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its Line 3 pipeline would be operational from Oct. 1, marking the completion of a long-delayed replacement project that would increase the capacity of crude deliveries from Canada to U.S. refineries. Line 3, built in the 1960s, carries oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and was transporting less than it was designed for because of age and corrosion. The replacement project will allow Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,765 kilometre-long pipeline.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 9 Best Clean Energy Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 9 best clean energy stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Clean energy stocks are gaining traction among investors supported by the growing number of renewable energy […]

  • U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

    A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Italy's police arrest Stellantis manager in U.S. diesel emissions enquiry

    (Reuters) -Sergio Pasini, a manager at former carmaker Fiat Chrysler, now part of the Stellantis group, was arrested in Italy, police said on Wednesday, with sources close to the matter adding the arrest was part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel emissions rigging. The arrest follows an indictment in the United States earlier this year of Pasini on charges that included conspiring to rig diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, one of the sources said. Stellantis unit FCA U.S. said in an emailed statement it would continue to fully cooperate with the authorities regarding the diesel emissions issue and had nothing else to add beyond previous statements made on the matter.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Diageo will use wind and solar to make Bulleit bourbon at first carbon-neutral facility in North America

    Global spirits giant Diageo PLC, which owns the brands Guinness, Hennessy and more, has opened its first carbon-neutral distillery in North America for a portion of its Bulleit bourbon operations.

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • Beaver dam causes property to flood, home to sink

    It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.

  • China’s crypto ban could free up more energy than Finland uses in a year

    China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies came to a head on Friday with an announcement that all crypto-related activities would now be illegal. For years, China has been home to the largest share of bitcoin miners in the world. In August 2019, bitcoin miners in China made up three-quarters of the global hashrate, a measure of crypto-mining activity.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $7.63 after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. FuelCell issued a press release Monday: "Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

  • Duke Energy Florida Celebrates National Clean Energy Week With Significant Accomplishments

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., September 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Duke Energy Florida is celebrating National Clean Energy Week by delivering on its commitment to expand its clean energy portfolio.

  • Plug Power Stock Is Rising. It’s a Bet on a Hydrogen Network.

    Citigroup analyst P.J. Juvekar visited Plug Power recently and came away impressed with its plans to expand its hydrogen-gas-making capabilities.

  • Tesla seeks COVID rules waiver to host 9,000 at Berlin 'Giga-Fest'

    Tesla, well-versed in German bureaucracy as it tries to build a huge factory near Berlin, is seeking a waiver from COVID-19 rules on mass gatherings to host up to 9,000 people at a "Giga-Fest" to showcase its plans. Its outspoken boss, Elon Musk, tweeted earlier this month he would attend. Local authorities told Reuters the company had applied for permission to have 9,000 people on-site, beyond pandemic rules which limit such gatherings to 5,000.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Amazing Dolphin Stampede Greets Whale Watchers Off California Coast

    A group of whale watchers were treated to an exciting surprise when a “stampede” of dolphins swam alongside their boat off the coast of Dana Point, California.Drone footage taken during a whale-watching cruise organized by Capt Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari shows the pod of dolphins leaping across the deep blue water as the boat glides behind them.Speaking to Storyful, the company said that the area has more dolphins per square mile than anywhere else in the world, with over 450,000 common dolphins off the coast of Dana Point alone.“Common dolphins like these love to approach and ride the pressure wave created by boats,” they said. “Dana Point made famous the ‘dolphin stampede’!” they added. Credit: Denielle Conley via Storyful

  • Ford Steps Ahead To Lead America's EV Revolution

    On Monday night, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) announced it will be investing another $11.4 billion in electric vehicle plants across the US. Under a joint venture South Korean battery maker SK Innovation, it is promising to build its biggest ever factory in Tennessee, a massive 3,600-acre campus, along with twin lithium-ion battery parks in Kentucky. The investment is aimed at building zero-emission cars and pickups "at scale" for American customers that will result in creating 11,000 jobs. Like its riv