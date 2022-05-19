Blender Bites Expands its Distribution at Canada's Largest Grocery Retailer

One Step Smoothie Innovation to Launch at Additional Banner Stores in August

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL40)(WKN:A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated November 6, 2021, Canada's Largest Chain of Retail Grocery Stores, has expanded the number of banner stores that will carry Blender Bites' superfood smoothie pucks.

The grocery chain's banner stores were the first grocery retailer to carry the Company's newly reformulated Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie varieties. The retailer commenced an extensive launch of the new SKUs in the Fall of 2021, that included 59 of the grocery retailer's market division banner stores, as well as 107 of its high-volume discount banner stores.

Commencing August of 2022, all locations of the grocery retailer's additional banner stores, will carry Blender Bites' Power Berry and Vita-Smoothies SKUs. This banner store chain is located in the province of Ontario, Canadian with retail locations in Hamilton and the western region of the Greater Toronto Area.

The Company's debut at this chain of banner stores is another indication of the positive consumer and distributor sentiment surrounding the Blender Bite's brand, and illustrates some of the early successes resulting from the Company's deployment of an aggressive growth strategy.

Apart from in-store purchases, customers are also able to buy Blender Bites' certified organic, vegan and non-GMO smoothie pucks at this grocery retail chain and other additional banners of Canada's Largest Grocery Retailervia the Instacart shopping platform.

"The addition of this grocery retail chain is another step in the right direction for the Company. Expanding our footprint in the East has been very top of mind for us the past twelve months and we are experiencing the fruits of all that hard work now. Customers of this grocery retail chain are very much aligned with our target market, and I think their customers will greatly benefit from our one step smoothie innovation; saving them time and hassle in their busy mornings," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's Founder and CEO.

Story continues

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702002/Blender-Bites-Expands-its-Distribution-at-Canadas-Largest-Grocery-Retailer



