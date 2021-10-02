U.S. markets closed

Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

·3 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica ("Jess") Evans, as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company.

Jess will oversee the Company's sales and marketing programs and work closely with Chelsie Hodge, CEO of Blender to map strategic direction and to ensure growth and performance targets for the Company are met.

Jess's experience in marketing and sales spans over a decade, with the last six years working for highly visible, rapid growth plant-based CPG companies, including Vega, WhiteWave, Danone NA, and Daiya Foods. Jess was responsible for the strategic growth plans of respective product lines, developing and managing portfolios that have impressively delivered between $20M-$50M annually.

Jess has extensive experiencing launching new products in North American and International markets, delivering upwards of $15M incremental volume collectively. She was instrumental in the development of the reformulated Vega Sport line including the company's first line of Sport Pro Supplements. Her product innovation has won awards such as Product of the year 2020 USA, Most Trusted within Category & numerous other innovative & best tasting awards on mass publications such as People's Food Award. She also has deep knowledge of growing brands & consumer marketing, spearheading large scale multi channel consumer facing marketing campaigns, driving household penetration, and delivering over +200M impressions per campaign in multiple spot markets.

"I am excited to join this rapidly growing smoothie pioneer to lead their sales and marketing endeavours. Blender bites is a solution that offers you a quick healthy delicious smoothie every time without the prep, mess, or high costs of ingredients. For any busy consumer, this is a dream come true and as a Marketer, this is a product you can really stand behind. I'm looking forward to applying my CPG experience to evolve & grow Blender Bites into a beloved brand, found in households across North American," stated Jess.

Jess is joining the Blender management team at a critical point in the Company's life as it progresses from its infancy to a company concentrated on rapid growth and expansion.

The Company also announces that it has engaged AC Management and Marketing Corp., ("ACMM"), and its managing director, Adam Cegielski, an arm's length party to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a period of one (1) year. The services will be provided at the request of the Company, from time-to-time, based upon an advertising budget determined by the Company, and will include the creation of content, online search optimization and digital advertisement placement (collectively, the "Services"). In consideration for providing the Services, the Company has agreed to pay to ACMM CDN $750,000 for the Services, which shall commence on the date of payment and end on October 1, 2022.

The Company is not obligated to distribute any content through, or utilize the services of, ACMM, and may terminate the engagement at any time by providing thirty days written notice. Consideration offered to ACMM does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with ACMM.

ACMM's business address is located at 2260 Bennington Gate, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 5Z5, email is Adam@AC-Management.com, and telephone number is 905-510-8890.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited
Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666551/Blender-Bites-Hires-Director-of-Sales-Marketing-to-Expand-on-Management-Team

