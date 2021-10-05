U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Blender Bites is Pleased to Announce Record Production in the Month of September

3 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FSE:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, announces record production of 45,888 bags of its smoothie pucks in the month of September, and the launch of its product in over 800 stores across Canada.

Blender Bites is a Vancouver, Canada based consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company founded in 2017 with a mandate to provide consumers with a 100% organic, non-GMO, functional and convenient solution for their daily smoothie routine. The Company is the first to produce a pre-portioned smoothie puck in the Canadian market, pioneering the "easy smoothie" category in retail grocery stores, while also proving to be functional ingredients for a multitude of other food applications. The Company is looking to capitalize on the $20.3 billion global smoothie market[1], as well as the even larger functional beverage market[2].

Over the quarter ending September 30th, (the "Period") Blender Bites implemented new production equipment into its manufacturing process to optimize historic production capacity, as well as to prepare for the deployment of a rapid expansion plan. As a result, the Company witnessed an increase in production of 2888% in the month of September, compared to the same period last year, and debuted its product in over 800 retail stores across Canada. Blender Bites is now available across the nation in many of Canada's leading grocery chains including, Whole Foods Market, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, IGA, Choices Markets, Buy Low, and Fresh St. Market. This represents a significant footprint in the Canadian retail space, from which the Company will continue to expand from.

The Company also completed a successful go public transaction during the period, resulting in the Company listing its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). As part of this transaction the company raised CA $3,884,500.00 and is well funded to carry out its significant expansion plans.

With the many substantial milestones achieved during the period, the Company is confident that it is on track to expand into even more markets within a relatively short period of time and continue to beat historical production levels.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the increasing demand for our frozen, organic smoothie pucks in the Canadian marketplace. Witnessing such a significant increase in production volumes during September, and during one of the hardest periods in history for emerging food brands, provides great encouragement," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO. "The public listing of the Company perfectly positions us to capitalize on the rapid expansion this Company is going through. Current distribution across 800 locations, as well as raising $3.8 million provides a great starting point for us to increase our retail footprint and production."

Blender Bites looks to introduce small re-formulations to some of its smoothie products, and improve upon its current recipes to include 15 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables, and also provide high sources of fiber, energizing B vitamins, as well as immune supporting vitamin A.

About Blender Bites
Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blender Bites Limited
Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:
Email - investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1]Smoothies - Market Study by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. (strategyr.com)

[2]US Functional Beverage Market Insights for 2020 | Glanbia Nutritionals

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666741/Blender-Bites-is-Pleased-to-Announce-Record-Production-in-the-Month-of-September

