Blender Bites Sees Biggest Earnings Since Inception and Prepares for Major US Launch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces that in 2022 the Company reached milestone annual sales, resulting in multi-million dollar revenues and is preparing for a major US launch in the year ahead.



To kick off the US launch Blender Bites has entered into a partnership agreement with KeHE Distributors, LLC ("KeHE" the “Distributor”), for distribution of its core SKU’s Liquid Sunshine™, Power Berry™, and Green D-Tox™ along with its latest innovations Daily Defen-C™ and Tropical Glow™ 1-step smoothie innovations across the entire United States (the “US” or the “Nation”). KeHE is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products in the US, and the partnership will increase the Company’s exposure to an additional 20,000 point of sale outlets across the nation. It is the Company’s strong opinion that such a significant increase in ‘shelf presence’ and point of sale outlets, compounded with KeHE’s vast geographical footprint, will lead to organic growth in brand awareness, and result in exponentially higher sales revenue for the Company in the coming year.

As the Company embarks on this aggressive US expansion, Blender Bites will also actively attend tradeshows across the nation during 2023; showcasing its award-winning smoothie innovations to US consumers, a population that comprises one of the most dominating markets for smoothies and functional foods. This week, the Company kicked-off its tradeshow tour, attending the KeHE Summer Show in Nashville, Tennessee, where a number of promising conversations took place with key buyers of large retail chains across the US. The success of KeHE Summer Show has management eager, and positive about the same success and reception at upcoming tradeshows. Next on the campaign tour is attendance at the Natural Products Expo West (Expo West) to be held early March in Anaheim, California. Expo West is one of the largest natural food exhibitions in the world. The Company expects the intensity of its tradeshow presence, with an enormous audience of US buyers, distributors, suppliers and manufactures, will endure in increased and reputable partners across the country.

In addition to its tradeshow campaign, the Company has been working diligently behind the scenes with Active Marketing Group Inc. (“AMG”), its US retail broker to prepare Blender Bites for major US listings. AMG has significant reach in the US, providing the Company with exposure to upwards of 50,000 US-based retail grocery stores, including a multitude of big box stores. AMG specializing in sales and marketing, driving growth for consumer goods and manufacturers in retail markets throughout North America and has a reputation for introducing new products to the market, securing strategic shelf space, and optimizing in-store promotional activities for brand management clients, such as Blender Bites.

Another primary focus for Blender Bites in 2023 is its continued development and perfecting of its latest line of upcoming products and is set to launch other first to market, disruptive new innovations in the functional beverage space soon. The Company’s pending launch of exciting new innovations will further propel Blender Bites as an industry leader in the frozen functional foods market.

“As founder and CEO, I couldn’t be more proud of the successes we’ve had this past year. We continue to prove that our first to market innovations are in high demand with the enormous amount of interest we are seeing in both the Canadian and US markets. I truly believe that Blender Bites has found a significant gap in the market that is being filled by our clean ingredient, functional and convenient product offerings. 2023 will see our biggest growth yet along with more disruptive and first to market innovations; making us a true leader in the frozen functional food space. I am incredibly proud and excited for what lays ahead for this company,” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

Tropical Glow - a delicious pina colada flavored smoothie blend made of pineapple, mango and coconut with skin supporting ingredients such as Amla Berry which has been shown to naturally enhance skin tone and texture with powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals. It also contains a good source of Biotin which is a natural B vitamin; supporting skin elasticity, hair growth and nail health.



Liquid Sunshine - Give your mood a boost with the satisfying bright flavours of peach, raspberry and banana in a simple 1-step smoothie. An excellent source of D vitamins to keep you smiling, with a powerful punch from Vitamins A, C & E to support immune health. Packed with over 12 essential plant-based vitamins & minerals, this smoothie will have you walking on sunshine!

Power Berry - An energizing blend from a trio of berries gives this simple, one-step smoothie a host of powerful antioxidants and B-vitamins. Strawberry, blueberry, and blackberry are blended with over 7 superfood greens, rich in vitamins A, C & E, and over 12 plant-based vitamins & minerals. Power up your morning smoothie in one simple step!

Green D-Tox - Feel good from the inside out with this delicious and nourishing 1-step smoothie. A winning and detoxifying combination of mango, coconut and banana are blended with 7 superfood greens, 12 vitamins & minerals, and fiber-full chia seeds rich in omega 3’s to support healthy digestion. Give your taste buds and health a boost!

Daily Defen-C - A bright blend of organic fruits and functional ingredients including probiotics, camu camu, and turmeric. Our daily defen-c smoothie is created to help naturally support immune system function with ingredients that are high in Vitamin A. Each serving also contains 2 billion CFU of probiotics that help to maintain digestive health.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

