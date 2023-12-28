BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million blenders after reports of property damage, injuries

BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of reports of injuries, federal regulators said Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

In addition to those reports, 329 complaints were received of the blades breaking while in use, according to a warning issued Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from which one laceration injury was documented.

Consumers also reported $150,000 in property damage as a result of the 17 instances of the units overheating, some resulting in house fires. Nearly 50 cases of minor burns were reported as well.

Though the CPSC urges consumers to stop using these blenders immediately, the company states that BlendJet 2's currently for sale are safe to use and not impacted by this recall.

#Recall: 4.8 Million @BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders. The blenders can overheat or catch fire & the blender blades can break off. Get Free Replacement. Contact: https://t.co/xqAPoZ0us1 or 844-334-0562. Full recall notice: https://t.co/vXrV3uD3Ce pic.twitter.com/leQrtnmBn3 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 28, 2023

Is my BlendJet 2 recalled?

A variety of colors and designs of the recalled BlendJet 2 units were sold from October 2020 through November 2023 at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and on BlendJet's website. The affected blenders are 9.5 inches by 3 inches, 1.5 pounds and retailed between $50 and $75.

To know if your blender is recalled, check the serial number printed at the bottom of its base. If the first 4 digits are between 5201-5542, that product may be subject to recall.

To confirm, you can enter your serial number on BlendJet's site.

If you want more information, you can go to blendjet.com/safetyandrecall. After doing so, if you have further questions, you can fill out this form and select "Recall Information" from the dropdown menu.

Replacements are available

Free replacements are available through BlendJet.

To receive one, the company asks that you remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of your blender in more than three pieces. Then, upload or email a photo that shows the product's serial number along with proof that the rubber seal has been destroyed.

You can complete that process on the company's site at blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or email your proof to safety@blendjet.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BlendJet 2 recall: 4.8 million blenders pulled over safety concerns