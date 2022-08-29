U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Blentech Unveils Pre-Engineered Cooking Solutions To Minimize Time And Costs Of Food Production

·2 min read

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blentech launched today their frontline cooking equipment in pre-engineered versions drastically reducing both price and delivery time. Pre-engineered solutions are derived from their most popular engineered parents having decades of proven usage in the food industry. This move directly benefits food processors by making a huge impact to allow for every budget and timeline. Prices are targeted to drop up to 50% while lead times are estimated to be as short as 12-16 weeks for all pre-engineered products!

For over 30 years, Blentech's cooking equipment has been based on a horizontal design that brings several benefits to food producers but used to require a higher capital expenditure in comparison to traditional kettles. Pre-engineered designs have now allowed Blentech to reach the price parity of kettles. As production demands rise, the hemispherical kettles (similar in profile to a vertical pot in your kitchen) can now be economically upgraded to more effective pre-engineered solutions. In today's modern food factories, horizontal cookers have become a necessity to meet the requirements for larger heating area, to develop flavors through complex processes like maillard browning and caramelization. This means a boon for the food processors as they can now readily improve their product quality, develop more flavorful foods as well as shorten their cooking time.

Despite market uncertainty and the high costs of food production, food processors can now rely on quick to market proven equipment to drive their production output, cost effectiveness or to simply maintain business continuity.

Daniel Voit, CEO of Blentech mentioned "Cost effectiveness of pre-engineered solutions does not imply less features but evolution of our manufacturing technique and strategic elimination of engineering overheads. In fact, our pre-engineered models are designed to include features that exceed most equipment currently sold in the market."

In general, the manufacturing Industry suffers with longer lead times, Blentech's pre-engineered solutions are designed to reduce time to get to production quicker which in turns reduces time to get their food to market.

Akhilesh Pandey, International Sales Director, noted that "Not all cost effective solutions are designed to enhance food production. It is possible to create solutions that are both cost effective and targeted to improve quality, safety and throughput of your production!"

About Blentech

Blentech designs, builds and deploys advanced cooking and mixing technologies globally. Their success is deeply rooted in their ability to innovate, offering sharp entrepreneurial business acumen, quality workmanship, and project execution. Whether you're looking for fully engineered system solutions or pre-engineered cookers, know that Blentech is not just a manufacturer of cooking and mixing equipment. It's a technology trailblazer.

For more information, visit Blentech and request an overview of the pre-engineered solutions today.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blentech-unveils-pre-engineered-cooking-solutions-to-minimize-time-and-costs-of-food-production-301613937.html

SOURCE Blentech Corporation

