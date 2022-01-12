BLESSWELL™ Now Available for Purchase at Select CVS Health Stores

EDXC

BLESSWELL at select CVS Pharmacies

Blesswell Skincare Line to maximize accessibility to CBD wellness products with major retail growth.



Cave Creek, AZ, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) BLESSWELLTM, a CBD-infused men’s grooming and skin care line introduced in May 2021, today announced that three facial products of the BLESSWELLTM skincare line are now available for purchase at select CVS Health stores and at www.CVS.com.

Launched in May of 2021 in partnership with Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), the BLESSWELLTM collection is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean, cannabis-minded portfolio features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient rich skin savers— all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

CVS brings decades of retail pharmacy and consumer product expertise, and they hold the gold standard in providing consumers with affordable and trusted health & wellness products. As CBD is gaining popularity among consumers, CVS is upholding its commitment to health and wellness as it taps into the CBD skincare space. To continue providing customers with trusted, high-quality products, CVS extensively vets the hemp-derived brands it brings to its shelves to ensure they follow FDA guidelines and the best manufacturing practices.

“This is an incredible branding and expansion opportunity for BLESSWELLTM and its product line,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. “Having BLESSWELLTM products available at CVS for customers to purchase bolsters our national presence. We are honored to join forces with the retailer as they expand upon their health and wellness initiatives.”

The BLESSWELLTM core products to be available at CVS include:

· Blue Charcoal Clay Mask - A pore-reducing, toxin absorbing, nutrient-rich mask. The mask's creamy texture coupled with nature’s enzymatic power of clay and charcoal will leave skin impeccably clean, purified and soft. Designed for all skin types including blackhead, ingrown hair, and acne prone.

· Daily Moisturizer - This lightweight moisturizing cream helps soothe dry and sensitive skin while revitalizing the look of dull or fatigued skin. Witch Hazel and Chamomile keep excess oiliness in check while helping balance, tone and tighten the appearance of pores.

· Facial Cleaning Scrub - Take your skin to smooth, refined and bright in minutes with this deep cleansing formula. Calendula and Willowbark help remove impurities and pore-clogging debris while fighting breakouts. Vitamin E and White Tea help calm sensitive skin and combat the look of aging from damaging free radicals.

The BLESSWELLTM brand is committed to a holistic approach and delivers on the promise to keep products paraben and sulfate free, vegan, and absent of any ingredient that utilizes animal-testing. Further, BLESSWELLTM conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing, quality control and provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. Every product also features traceable lot codes allowing customers to review product Certificates of Analysis (COA).

BLESSWELLTM are now available for purchase at CVS Pharmacy locations in select regions, with increasing availability at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide anticipated within the coming months. BLESSWELLTM can also be purchased online on the BLESSWELLTM website (www.blesswell.co).

About CVS

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About BLESSWELLTM

BLESSWELLTM solidifies its entrance into the CBD health & wellness arena by way of premium body, beard, and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men’s grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient rich skin savers— all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving. www.endexx.com

