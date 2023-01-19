U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Blimpie Introduces New Premium Subs to Kick Off the New Year

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is starting the year "big" with the launch of four new sandwiches that highlight the fresh new look of the brand's menus in-store and online and new motto of a Bigger. Better. Blimpie®. Beginning January 17, 2023 the four new premium subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.

Blimpie's New Premium Subs
Blimpie's New Premium Subs

New Premium Subs Kick Off the Year at a Bigger. Better. Blimpie.

New Premium Sandwiches:

  • Spicy Italian: Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and spicy giardiniera

  • Turkey Reuben: Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing

  • Trio Supreme: Roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise

  • Italian Beef: Roast beef, au jus, provolone cheese, spicy giardiniera and parmesan cheese

"Blimpie is thrilled to introduce our new premium sub line to begin the new year!", said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "These hearty and satisfying sandwiches offer something for every taste and epitomize a Bigger. Better. Blimpie® in 2023."

The new premium Subs will now be part of Blimpie's menus nationwide.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves freshly sliced sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious wraps and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately

3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: https://www.kahalamgmt.com/.

Blimpie is America's Sub Shop!
Blimpie is America's Sub Shop! (PRNewsFoto/Blimpie) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blimpie-introduces-new-premium-subs-to-kick-off-the-new-year-301725990.html

SOURCE Blimpie

