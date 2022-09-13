U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.75
    +19.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,533.00
    +147.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,795.00
    +54.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.50
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +0.87 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.68
    +0.89 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1713
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1850
    -0.6150 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,461.96
    +288.99 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.76
    +11.61 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +21.18 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

The Blinds and Shades Market is expected to grow by $ 478.22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Blinds and Shades Market in US 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the blinds and shades market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 478. 22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 57% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blinds and Shades Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016575/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the blinds and shades market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction industry in the US, increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing, and rising demand for premium window covering products.
The blinds and shades market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.

The blinds and shades market in US is segmented as below:
By Product
• Blinds
• Shades

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

This study identifies the greater impact of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the blinds and shades market growth in US during the next few years. Also, rising demand for eco-friendly products and rising demand for motorized and solar blinds and shades will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blinds and shades market in US covers the following areas:
• Blinds and shades market sizing
• Blinds and shades market forecast
• Blinds and shades market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blinds and shades market vendors in US that include Accent Design LLC, Alta Window Fashions, American Drapery Systems Inc., Blinds To Go Inc., Budget Blinds LLC, Crown Shade Co., Hunter Douglas NV, Innovative Openings Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legacy Blinds Manufacturing, Legrand North America LLC, Lotus and Windoware Inc., Mechoshade Systems LLC, Norman Window Fashions, Select Blinds, Skandia Window Fashions Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Shade Store LLC, TOSO Co. Ltd., and Window World Inc.. Also, the blinds and shades market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016575/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • AT&T employees are 'deploying infrastructure at a record rate,' CEO says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the company's turnaround plan, 5G investment, demand for new Apple iPhones, customers paying their bills, and the outlook for the company after it spun off its media division.

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

    Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers. Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers. The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

  • Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon

    Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume manufacturing site that is going to be announced in the coming weeks,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40% of Micron’s DRAM production volume globally, up from 10% today, Mehrotra said.

  • Most investors think the next big move for the S&P 500 will involve a near 20% drop, says Deutsche Bank survey

    Last week’s first gain in four for stocks has likely emboldened some bulls out there, but investor wariness remains, according to a new survey from Deutsche Bank. Observe the chart below that shows how positions may be stretchy on the bear side if the stock market can keep up its momentum. When asked what the S&P 500’s next move would be, 74% of respondents said 3,300 — a roughly 18% drop from Friday’s close of 4,067.

  • Oracle Reports Sales That Meet Estimates, Touts Cerner Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18%, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starti

  • Here's My Prescription for Bristol-Myers Squibb

    Shares of drug giant Bristol-Myers Squibb gapped higher Monday, as traders reacted to a positive update on their psoriasis medicine Sotyktu. A decline got moving on the downside in August including a downside price gap.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. If you’re still unsure whether climate change is real or not, just have […]

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Down 13 Weeks in a Row

    The average U.S. price has fallen 26% from record highs in June, but analysts say declines may be coming to an end

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Western Digital CEO Warns Of Sharp Decline In NAND Memory Business

    The company says it could be cash flow negative for both the current quarter and the June 2023 fiscal year.

  • 5 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $25 Per Hour

    One of the few good things to come out of the last two years was the dissolution of office culture and the rise of remote work. Whether you're looking for a side hustle or a full-time job, you can...