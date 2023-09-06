Blindsided Polish Markets Pressure Central Banker to Explain Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will be under pressure to explain a surprisingly steep interest-rate cut, which sent markets into a tailspin and left some economists questioning his commitment to curbing inflation.

Wednesday’s decision to lower the benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point — the most since the economy was reeling from the great financial crisis in 2009 — caught economists off guard after most had predicted a quarter point reduction.

Poland’s currency and stocks sank to fresh lows on Wednesday, while long-term bond yields climbed over new worries about inflation as price increases linger in the double digits.

Glapinski will address media at 3 p.m. in Warsaw and his press conference will “be critical in shaping future rate expectations and market sentiment more generally,” Kevin Daly and Tadas Gedminas, economists at Goldman Sachs Inc. in London, said in a note.

The decision immediately took on a political dimension coming so close to a tightly contested parliamentary election on Oct. 15. It also left investors guessing at the next move, with some predicting that the easing cycle has ended as soon as it began.

A polarizing figure, Glapinski has become a target of attacks by the opposition over the country’s cost-of-living crisis and his close ties to the ruling Law & Justice party, which is seeking a third term in office.

He’s likely to point to signs of weakening in Poland’s $680 billion economy, with wages and industrial output performing worse than expected over the summer following a second-quarter contraction. The central bank said in a statement that it acted preemptively to boost flagging demand, which will bring inflation more rapidly to its 2.5% target over the medium-term.

Some central bank watchers have taken issue with the reasoning. Piotr Kalisz, chief economist at Citibank Handlowy SA, said he was becoming “concerned about the sustainability of the disinflation trend,” adding that the decision was negative for the zloty. Marek Drimal, a strategist at Societe Generale SA in London, expects the Polish currency to slide further to around 4.60 per euro for the rest of the year.

Vague Prospects

The zloty sank 1.7% to 4.5743 in late trading Wednesday, while Warsaw’s WIG20 stock index, down 2.4%, was the worst-performing exchange in the world. The easing, which hit the valuations of banks, added to risks weighing on Warsaw’s bourse in the run-up to the vote, according to Kamil Stolarski, head of equity analysis at Santander Bank Polska SA.

The ruling party and the main opposition Civic Platform have proposed a raft of social spending ahead of the election, in which Law & Justice may struggle to secure a majority. The government last month raised its budget deficit projection for next year — and is likely to allow for temporary tax cuts on food to expire in January.

Credit Agricole SA’s economist in Warsaw Jakub Borowski said the decision shows that bringing inflation to its 2.5% target over the medium-term is not the primary goal of the central bank.

Wednesday’s decision “gives the impression that the Council wanted to significantly and quickly support the government’s economic policy despite the vague prospects of inflation returning to the target in 2025,” he wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Agnieszka Barteczko, Konrad Krasuski and Piotr Bujnicki.

