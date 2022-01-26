U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Blink Charging Announces Agreement with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Bring Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to Tire and Vehicle Service Centers

Blink Charging Co.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BLNK

Bridgestone Retail Operations

Bridgestone Retail Operations (&#x00201c;BSRO&#x00201d;), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas
50 Blink chargers will be deployed at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works stores as part of Bridgestone’s broader EV initiative

Miami Beach, FL, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a cooperation with Bridgestone Retail Operations (“BSRO”), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, to deploy 50 Blink IQ 200 charging stations at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works tire and automotive service centers. These deployments are the first Blink chargers at Bridgestone service centers and are part of the company’s broader initiative to address the needs of electric vehicle consumers.

“Demand for EVs is expected to continue to rise exponentially. More EVs on the streets brings a need for EV car services in addition to increased demand for convenient charging stations for EVs to fuel up,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO of Blink Charging. “This collaboration combines our industry-leading charging technology with the trusted Bridgestone brand, providing drivers with reliable EV charging at trusted automotive locations. Collaborations with mainstream consumer brands, such as Bridgestone, play an important role in the pursuit of widespread EV adoption in the U.S.”

Each of the 25 locations will deploy a dual-port Blink IQ 200 fast level 2 charging station. Pilot locations will be in central markets with a significant or growing electric vehicle footprint, including Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. BSRO operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations.

“As a leader in the industry, Blink delivers innovative technology solutions for our site hosts and offer the most flexible and personalized business models in the industry,” stated Farkas.

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market. The IQ 200 also enables maximum flexibility and customer control through multiple deployment configurations, including wall mount, pole mount, and pedestal mount options.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward- looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to up.

Media Contact
PR@blinkcharging.com

Attachment


