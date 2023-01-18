Blink Charging Announces Exclusive Agreement with Mitsubishi as EV Charging Infrastructure Provider for National Dealer Network

Blink Charging Co.

Mitsubishi dealerships throughout US to use Blink’s industry leading EV charging stations and services.

Miami Beach, FL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Mitsubishi Motors North America to make available Blink chargers and turnkey install services for all 323 U.S. dealerships. Blink will be supplying its MQ 200 and IQ 200 Level 2 chargers and offers Blink DC Fast Chargers to all participating Mitsubishi dealerships across North America.

“We are excited to see Blink’s EV charging stations deployed to Mitsubishi dealerships around the country, providing the vital infrastructure needed to charge Mitsubishi current and future line of EV models,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “The growth in the EV industry and the expansion of vehicles being introduced is amazing. Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will be a critical component of the automaker’s ecosystem and will play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”

Mitsubishi dealerships will have access to the newly rebuilt, cloud-based Blink Network allowing hosts to easily onboard and connect Blink chargers at all dealerships. The Mitsubishi dealerships will also have expanded functionality in creating dynamic user protocols, accepting payments, remote monitoring, and viewing charging session logs. Blink’s robust new host portal gives full visibility and control for site hosts across chargers and locations.

Blink was selected for its advanced technology and reliability within the industry and for its extensive dealership infrastructure experience as well as Blink’s ability to manage the entire process from start to finish including installation of the chargers with its turnkey deployment services. Blink’s broad range of products, services and innovative solutions with its flexible business models makes Blink a great match for Mitsubishi dealerships.

Story continues

Blink offers a full range of EV charging stations deployment configurations, including single and multiple cord pedestals, individual and paired wall-mount chargers, DC fast chargers, as well as single-family residential charging stations.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. Blink has entered into agreements with a number of automotive OEM’s as a provider for EV charging services, including GM, Audi, Subaru, Hyundai, and Honda. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com



