Blink Charging (BLNK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Blink Charging (BLNK) reported $32.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 185.8%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.48 million, representing a surprise of +39.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blink Charging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Other : $0.16 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

Revenues- Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations : $4.37 million versus $3.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +192.3% change.

Revenues- Grant and rebate : $0.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.4%.

Revenues- Product sales : $24.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +178.5%.

Revenues- Network fees : $1.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +253.2%.

Revenues- Ride-sharing services : $0.96 million versus $0.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +243% change.

Revenues- Warranty: $0.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +830.3%.

Shares of Blink Charging have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

