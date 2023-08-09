U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,386.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.25
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.70
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    -0.0520 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.22 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2752
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2370
    -0.1250 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,709.41
    +543.42 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.91
    +10.71 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.42
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,241.63
    -135.66 (-0.42%)
     

Blink Charging (BLNK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Blink Charging (BLNK) reported $32.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 185.8%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.48 million, representing a surprise of +39.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blink Charging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $0.16 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

  • Revenues- Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations: $4.37 million versus $3.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +192.3% change.

  • Revenues- Grant and rebate: $0.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.4%.

  • Revenues- Product sales: $24.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +178.5%.

  • Revenues- Network fees: $1.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +253.2%.

  • Revenues- Ride-sharing services: $0.96 million versus $0.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +243% change.

  • Revenues- Warranty: $0.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +830.3%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Blink Charging here>>>

Shares of Blink Charging have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research