Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Blink Charging Co. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Vitalie Stelea, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Vitalie Stelea: Thank you, Kelly. Welcome to Blink's third quarter 2023 earnings call. On the line today, we have Brendan Jones, President and CEO; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer. The discussions today will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website. Today's discussions may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may be different from those stated, and the most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on Page 2 of the third quarter 2023 earnings deck.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year. Now, regarding the Investor Relations calendar: Blink will attend the UBS Industrials Summit on the 29th of November in Palm Beach, Florida; and Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on the 16th of January of 2024. Please follow our announcements for additional investor events in the future. I will now turn the call over to Brendan Jones, President and CEO of Blink Charging. Brendan, please go ahead.

Brendan Jones: Thanks, Vitalie, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. We're going to just jump right into the presentation. So, our third quarter performance surpassed our second quarter results to take over the title of the best quarter in the history of Blink. Now, let's put that in the context. The third quarter 2023 consolidated revenue increased more than 150% to $43.4 million as compared to $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Now, this was driven by increased demand for both our products and services as well as Blink's ability to cater to our customers' needs and timelines. We also wanted to note that in the first nine months, Blink has already generated $98 million in revenue, putting us significantly ahead of our full-year 2022 revenue of -- that was $61.1 million.

And we still have another quarter of revenues yet to get to. So, these are quite impressive results. And we actually significantly beat a quarter that was our best quarter in the history. So, great job to the team. Now, when we shift and look at our service revenue and they increased by 119% to $6.7 million, charging service revenue increased 207% to $3.9 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Now that represents a $2.6 million increase in charging revenue at a 62% gross margin. We also recorded a 36% increase in network fees to $2 million for the quarter. Our network fees are recurring by nature and represent a reliable high-margin revenue stream as we continue to build the foundation for our continued growth. Blink company-wide margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 29.5% or $12.8 million.

On a year-over-year basis and in absolute dollar terms, this represents an increase of $8.3 million in gross profit in Q3. This gross margin and profit increase demonstrates our success in increasing service revenues, managing our manufacturing costs and expenses, and of course, selling more chargers. Scaling our business is key to unlocking further margin expansion as we move forward. Now, we contracted, sold, or deployed 5,965 chargers globally in the third quarter. Notably, we are seeing a long-term trend with increased sales of our DC Fast Chargers as they grow to a larger proportion of our revenue mix. To give you some additional context around that, Blink chargers dispersed approximately 16.2 gigawatts of energy across all Blink's networks globally.

Now, as a reminder, when we look at the Blink network, gigawatts dispersed via Blink's own and operated network model comes at a lower cost versus our competitors due to the predominant L2 nature of these installations, which requires significantly lower CapEx investment and the operating expense is greatly reduced as well. To date, in 2023, we have two record-breaking quarters with Q3 2023 representing Blink's strongest revenue quarter in the history of the company. Last quarter, we used the word "momentum" to describe our tremendous progress in 2023, and that description of our business trajectory remains on point. As we move through the close of this year, we are focused on increasing that momentum and the pace we've gathered to drive our continued growth and financial progress.

Now, let's jump over to Slide 5. You will see on Slide 5 that we are increasing our revenue target for the end of the year. We are now targeting revenue between $128 million and $133 million versus our previous target of $110 million to $120 million. This new target is based on our current marketplace visibility, our pipeline, and our backlog of sales. Additionally, we would like to reiterate our full 2023 gross margin target of 30%-plus with some expected margin accretion into 2024. If we jump over to Slide 6 now, with our second consecutive quarter of record results, we are reconfirming our commitment to targeting a positive adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 2024. We believe our achievements this quarter directly reflect the success of synergies, the vertical integration we've been doing, pro-active cost saving actions, comprehensive product portfolio, and positive trends in our revenue backlog.

Importantly, these factors will continue to provide us with tailwinds as we go into 2024. On Slide 7, we are able to scale our revenue and achieve higher gross margin because Blink is the only [fully-vertegrated] (ph), U.S.-based, full-service EV infrastructure provider, and we've said this many, many times. As such, we design and manufacture our charging equipment and we manage our own network. This allows us to provide a full suite of capabilities to customers who want to either own their own chargers and subscribe to our network and also to site hosts that want us to own and operate the chargers on their land and hybrids in between that with our hybrid model. Our ability to provide flexible models is a unique component of our business and it provides us with a competitive advantage over other companies.

On Blink's network, we upgraded it last year, and that upgrade continues to drive growth for the company. In the third quarter, we saw a lower maintenance requirement and lower ongoing cost when compared to legacy networks and other competing networks that are more fragmented. During the last couple of months of 2023, we will continue to integrate the remaining networks in the UK and Europe, generating additional operating savings as we move through 2024. Our record quarter is evident that our business model and our disciplined plan to achieve continuous improvement are working. We employ what we call a holistic approach to executing our growth initiative by combining market analysis with a careful evaluation of industry data and EV charging trends to identify our path forward as we drive towards profitability.

Next on Slide 8, you can see the long-term forecasted growth for electric vehicles and EV chargers globally. As we stated before, we believe that the charging landscape is tremendously underserved. It is anticipated that there will be a need for up to 490 million chargers by 2040 globally, representing growth over 30 times the current level today. Blink has the team and technology to play a significant role in leading this expansion and gaining our fair share of them, or unfair share, I should say, of the market. If you move now to Slide 9, we provide some context here around the significant opportunity of the ongoing transition to EVs globally. Through September of 2023, EVs grew to 8% of new car sales sold in the United States. In California, 22% of all new cars were EVs, with Washington and Oregon trailing right behind that.

In October, the percentage of new vehicle shoppers very likely to consider a full battery electric vehicle reached an all-time high of 29.2%. Now, on a worldwide basis, consumers spent approximately $400 billion on EVs in 2022. There are over 40 EV models available in the U.S. currently, with 75 more coming to the market between 2024 and 2030. The United States alone is expected to add 1 million new EVs to its road by the end of this year and, thus far, they're on target. And many fleets prefer EVs over internal combustion engines because they save about 30% on the total cost of ownership. Globally, and this is a big number here, OEMs committed to over $600 billion in total EV investments from 2023 to 2027, with most of those investments made five years in advance of production.

So, despite various industry reports, we expect the EV market to continue to grow and we view competition as a positive catalyst for EV consumers in the U.S. and globally. It's simple, the more EVs that are produced and deployed, the cheaper they become to own and operate, significantly benefiting Blink and the entire EV infrastructure market. Moving on now to Slide 10, charger installations are projected to grow to over 30 million chargers by 2030 and to over 90 million chargers by 2040, equating to approximately $100 billion investment by 2040. It's also important to note that 30 million number is based on a 35% EV penetration rate. Especially notable, according to McKinsey, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bloomberg New Energy Finance, over 90% of new chargers are forecasted to be Level 2 chargers, creating another immense opportunity for Blink.

And to remind you, Blink can provide and support both CCS and NACS charging standards. Tesla customers are already our largest segment by brand for L2 charging. And we see the transition to NACS as an opportunity to expand our addressable market for DC fast charging significantly. You can see on Slide 11 that DC Fast Chargers continue to be a growing part of our business, with 1,435 DC Fast Chargers contracted and sold in the first nine months of 2023. Approximately $27 million in revenue so far this year can be attributed to DC Fast Chargers sales. Now, while we expect that L2 chargers will continue to represent the majority of our installed chargers in the near-term, we are pleased to see the growth in DC Fast Chargers sales. On Slide 12, you can see our innovative product portfolio which has advanced and flexible solutions for both Level 2 charging and high-powered DC fast charging.

The variety of products we offer appeals to a broad and diverse range of customers, ensuring that we are prepared for the global increase in EV demand. On Slide 13, in the third quarter, Blink contracted, sold, or deployed, or acquired 5,956 chargers both domestically and internationally, bringing the total charger count for the company to nearly 85,000 chargers since Blink's inception. Now, as we've said, we're giving you these percentages. So right now, 78% of the company-wide number is attributed to North America, and 22% is to international locations, predominantly in Europe, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and several others. Slide 14 shows a representative group of our customer base, including many recognizable names across commercial entities, multifamily complexes, planned communities, healthcare facilities, fleets, and municipalities around the world.

Now, just to name a couple, during the quarter, we were pleased to announce partnerships with Royal Farms convenience stores, with Parkopedia, a leading global connected car and parking service provider, and with Arcos Dorados, the largest independent McDonald's franchise in the world. We also increased our geographic density by adding our first chargers in El Salvador and in Puerto Rico. So, with this and a lot of data we provided, I will now pass the presentation on to Michael Rama, our CFO.

Michael Rama: Thank you, Brendan, and good afternoon, everyone. Now turning to Slide 16, total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 grew 152% year-over-year to $43.4 million. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total revenue grew 154% to $97.9 million. Product sales in the third quarter of 2023 were $35.1 million, an increase of 162% over the same period in 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, product sales were $76 million, a growth of 151% over the same period in 2022. This is due to customers purchasing greater volumes of our commercial L2 and DC Fast Chargers. Third quarter 2023 service revenues, which consists of charging service revenues, network fees and car-sharing revenues, were $6.7 million, an increase of 119% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, service revenues were $18.5 million, an increase of 171%. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by greater utilization of our chargers in the U.S. and internationally, the increased number of chargers on Blink networks, and revenues associated with the Blink Mobility car-sharing program. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 is approximately $12.8 million, an increase of 167% or $8.3 million over the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 29.5% in Q3 2023 compared to 27.7% in the same period of the prior year. Now for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, gross profit was approximately $29.6 million, an increase of 256% or $21.3 million over the same period last year.

Now as a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 30.3% compared to 21.6% in the same period last year for the entire year. As mentioned by Brendan earlier, our strategy of vertical integration and insourcing of manufacturing as well as cost avoidance and cost optimization efforts have contributed to the continuous increases in our gross profit and margins. And we're not done yet. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $123.5 million compared to $29.3 million in the prior year. Operating expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $211.2 million compared to $69.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The elevated operating expense number in Q3 2023 includes a non-cash, goodwill, and intangible asset impairment charge of $94.2 million related to a quantitative impairment analysis which determined that the fair value of all reporting units within the company were less than the carry amount.

It is very important to mention, and note, here that these impairment charges are non-cash and they do not, I repeat, do not impact the operations of our business in any shape or form. Excluding these impairment charges for our -- from our operating results for the third quarter of 2023, our business operating expenses remained flat year-over-year at $29.3 million. At this amount, including the operating expenses for 2023, includes the acquisition expenses of Envoy -- or expenses related to the Envoy acquisition of $1 million. Meanwhile, we increased our Q3 revenue by $26 million year-over-year. That is a 152% increase in revenue while keeping operating expenses flat. We achieved it through synergies and continuous improvement efforts to grow revenue and optimize our cost footprint.

Now adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $11.7 million compared to a loss of $17.6 million in the prior-year period. This is an improvement of $5.9 million year-over-year. Now sequentially, Q3 2023 adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter. As a percentage of sales, our Q3 adjusted EBITDA improved 1,700 basis points year-over-year. We expect this trend to continue as we increase volume and our gross profit and realize more of the business savings through our continuous improvement plan that Brendan mentioned earlier. Now in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $43 million, a decrease from a loss of $45.6 million in the same period of last year. The adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, one-time non-recurring expense, non-cash impairment charges, and a non-cash loss on the extinguishment of note payable.

Now, earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $1.74 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.51 per diluted share in the prior-year period. In the nine months in the September 30, 2023, the earnings per share was a loss of $3.02 per share, compared to a loss of $1.39 per share in the same period of the prior year. Please note that the impact of the non-cash accounting adjustments to our goodwill and intangible assets negatively impacted Q3 and year-to-date earnings per share by $1.54. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $0.16 per share compared to a loss of $0.47 per diluted share in the prior-year period. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the adjusted earnings per share was a loss of $1.15 per share compared to a loss of $1.23 per share in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, one-time non-recurring expense, non-cash impairment charges, and the non-cash loss on the extinguishment of note payable divided by the weighted shares outstanding. Now turning on to Page 17, or Slide 17, you could see that in Q3, we are continuing the trend we saw in the second quarter of increased gross profit when compared to our historic results. This is primarily due to the high demand for our chargers, our ability to meet the increased demand and, generally, increased utilization. Our strategy of increasing our in-house manufacturing is boosting margins, and we expect to see the benefit reoccurring and expanding in the long-term.

We ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents -- We ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents in the amount of $66.7 million. Our cash burn in the third quarter was $17 million, which was significant improvement from Q1 of $28 million -- or Q1 of 2023 of $28 million, and Q2 of 2023 of $47 million. We have flexibility in terms of strengthening our balance sheet as we move forward. We have an outstanding ATM of $230 million, and are engaged in exploring other opportunities. Our goal has been to demonstrate the strong operating results of Blink's business along with profit-generation potential as we entertain additional sourcing of shareholder-friendly funding. Our management team is focused on prioritizing sustained profitability and achieving positive adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 2024 through revenue growth, gross margin expansion, cost savings, and streamlining our processes to foster a culture of continuous improvements.

This second consecutive quarter -- of a record quarter results a clear indication that our financial and operating strategy is effective. And now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Brendan for a few final comments. Go ahead, Brendan.

Brendan Jones: Thanks, Michael. We are thrilled to have delivered our second consecutive quarter of absolutely record-breaking revenue growth. We had to push the team to think outside of the box and while adopting a methodical and consistent approach to reducing operating expenses. Given our performance to date and the visibility we have, we've raised our revenue target for the full year to $128 million to $133 million, and we have reiterated our goal of targeting positive adjusted EBITDA by December 2024. We are very proud of this team and the effort this past quarter. But we are excited even more about what the future holds for Blink as we continue to focus on fundamentals and we remain committed to delivering discipline and continuous improvement as we charge towards profitability and breakeven in December of 2024. So with that, I believe we are now open and ready for questions, so we'll turn it over to the operator.

