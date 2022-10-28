U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Blink Charging to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Blink Charging Co.
·3 min read
Blink Charging Co.
Blink Charging Co.

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/46913

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 545-0523 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0016. Callers should use access code: 366793.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 8, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 46913.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com


