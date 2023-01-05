Blink Charging Unveils Five Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES 2023, Advancing Electrification Around the World

Blink Charging Co.

Five new products are designed to meet the expanding needs of EV markets across the globe, giving EV drivers more access, more options and greater flexibility



Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today launched five new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The new products include the Vision, EQ 200, Series 3, PQ 150, and 30kW DC Fast Charger, which are designed to serve the increasing demands of the growing EV markets across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Blink Charging will be showcasing the new products, along with their broader line of EV charging solutions, at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall at booth #7301 and will host a press conference today, January 5, at 11:00 a.m. PST at its booth. The press conference will be live streamed via YouTube here .

The electric vehicle revolution is upon us, with global sales continuing to skyrocket. New funding and tax credits resulting from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are anticipated to accelerate adoption in the U.S. even further. With more EVs hitting the road than ever before, Blink is positioned to play a leading role in the buildout of the charging infrastructure needed to fuel this new electrified fleet. Following a year of incredible growth – from industry-leading acquisitions to the addition of Buy America-compliant manufacturing capabilities – Blink is again expanding its product line to power the future of electrified transportation for consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers and municipalities, both in the U.S. and globally.

“With the launch of these new state-of-the-art products, Blink is expanding our offerings to meet the needs of customers across the entire EV ecosystem as adoption accelerates around the world,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging. “We are excited to continue our growth into new markets and help lead the transition to clean, reliable and accessible mobility powered by electricity.”

Building on 14 years of experience, Blink is the only complete, end-to-end solution for the EV charging ecosystem. Providing the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s unique business models empower personalized EV charging strategies that achieve customer goals and ensure success whether customers want to own, host or operate their charging infrastructure.

Blink Charging products being unveiled at CES 2023 include:

Vision

The reimagined Vision is designed as a two-in-one solution to attract and captivate drivers and provide site hosts and advertisers an innovative media solution. With a newly designed 55” LCD screen capable of displaying static and dynamic advertising, the Vision is the ideal point-of-charge advertising solution with two 80 amp, 19.2kW ports that can charge simultaneously. The Vision offers easy payment via RFID, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and all major credit cards. Additional features include cloud connectivity via built-in 4G LTE signal, retractable cable management and dual cable configurations with two universal J1772 plugs and a built-in camera for additional security. Site owners can benefit from charging and advertising revenue share models for this product.

EQ 200

The EQ 200 is an intelligent, affordable, and scalable charging solution designed for European and South American markets. Offering up to 22kW of power and an innovative modular design, this product fits any location and can be tailored to the specific needs of market segments. The EQ 200 is prepared for the future by supporting technologies like ISO-15118, OCPP 2.0, and bi-directional charging, also known as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). The charger also offers customization and rebranding options available to fit each user’s needs.

Series 3

The Series 3 is a flexible and versatile EV charging solution designed for both two- and three-wheeler EVs. Designed for the APAC and Latin American markets, the Series 3 provides up to 15 amps of output in a compact form, making it ideal for installation at small shops and residential and commercial parking areas. Its built-in electric metering allows customers to manage electricity costs with an intuitive, smart network connection. Further, up to 45 charging points can be connected with a single communication gateway.

PQ 150

The PQ 150 is a smart charging cable designed for residential charging in European markets. Offering up to 22kW of power, the PQ 150 is simple and easy-to-use with no installation necessary and provides the highest safety level on the market today. With Bluetooth, WiFi and optional SIM/GSM & GPS functionality, this product offers advanced technology in a simple, sleek design.

Series 9 30kW DC Fast Charger

The Series 9 30kW DC Fast Charger is Blink Charging’s latest solution for fast charging across global markets. A small footprint charging station designed for speed and flexibility, this product was designed to quickly charge tomorrow’s EVs today and offers the perfect balance of size and power, providing up to 100 amps and 1,000 volts of output. A 7-inch LCD touchscreen display provides drivers with an intuitive charging process and the charger integrates with the newly-redesigned Blink Network over a Wi-fi, ethernet, or 4G connection, offering high-performance, compatibility, and remote monitoring.

This announcement comes on the heels of several exciting developments at Blink Charging, including the showcase of three of its newest charging products – the MQ 200 , HQ 200 and 30kW DC Fast Charger – at the LA Auto Show in November and the release of the entirely rebuilt Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App in October . In the same month, Blink Charging also announced its search for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the United States, reaffirming its commitment to domestic manufacturing.

Products also on display at the Blink Charging booth at CES include the IQ 200 , the fastest Level 2 AC charging station available on the market providing 80 amps of output and approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour; the Series 4 that provides safe, flexible charging for EV drivers where they charge the most, at home; the Series 7 that enables property managers to build the charging infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles at business locations; and the Series 8, a smart EV charging station that allows drivers to pay how they want while providing a robust charging experience.

