U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.25
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,808.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,314.50
    +43.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.10
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +23.20 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    +0.37 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -2.06 (-8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9820
    +0.1510 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,912.05
    -478.90 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.81
    +1.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.91
    +28.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Blink Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas to Discuss Blink’s Growth Strategy and Recent Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan 2022 Auto Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blink Charging Co.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLNK
Blink Charging Co.
Blink Charging Co.

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) will present at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Auto Conference in New York City on August 10, 2022.

During the presentation, Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO, will discuss Blink’s growth strategy, recent acquisitions, expanded global footprint, and its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities that allow Blink to comply with Buy American mandates.

Blink is scheduled to present at the event on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm ET.

Interested investors may register to view the live webcast presentation here. A replay will be made available following the presentation on the Blink Investors page at ir.blinkcharging.com.

###

About Blink Charging 

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia to Record Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanDespite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude, state producer Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Alibaba revenue beats despite flat growth due to COVID lockdown

    China locked down dozens of cities between April and May as the infectious Omicron variant raged, with cities such as its largest and most cosmopolitan hub of Shanghai facing the harshest curbs that paralyzed intra and inter-city delivery. In Shanghai, for instance, households for nearly the whole of April were unable to place orders from Taobao or Ele.me, Alibaba's e-commerce and food delivery sites, and instead relied on the government and roundabout channels for food and supplies.

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • Exclusive-Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis

    OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stand ready to deliver a "significant increase" in oil output should the world face a severe supply crisis this winter, sources familiar with the thinking of the top Gulf exporters said. When the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided on Wednesday to raise oil output by a mere 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), it broke a taboo with a rare reference to the group's spare production capacity. The statement referred to "the severely limited availability" of spare capacity, saying that meant it needed to kept it in reserve for "severe supply disruptions".

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.55% and 34.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Fertilizer Stocks: Nutrien Cuts Earnings Guidance, But NTR Rises

    Fertilizer stock earnings, including Wednesday's report from Nutrien, have been a mixed bag, but the industry outlook remains bright.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Three More Energy Companies Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Airlines Set to Save Billions With Fuel Hedges Amid $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines with oil hedges are set to save billions of dollars on their fuel bills this year, the first such gains since the industry was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBoth Southwest Airlines Co. and Air France-KLM said they stand to gain about $1 billion each from their hedging

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.