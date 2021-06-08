U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.35
    -10.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,514.42
    -115.82 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,863.74
    -17.98 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,320.63
    +1.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +0.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    -0.0360 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4150
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4570
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,621.67
    -4,453.69 (-12.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.23
    -47.64 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.25
    +25.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Blinken anticipates hundreds of sanctions on Iran to remain in place

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he anticipates that even if Iran and the United States return to compliance with the nuclear deal, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

"I would anticipate that even in the event of a return to compliance with the JCPOA, hundreds of sanctions will remain in place, including sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. If they are not inconsistent with the JCPOA, they will remain unless and until Iran's behavior changes," Blinken told a Senate committee. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Group of EU states push back on using green finance rules in public spending

    The European Union's planned rulebook for green investments faced fresh pushback this week, with seven countries questioning its use in public spending, while green groups sought to delay approval of the rules. The EU in April published the first part of its sustainable finance "taxonomy", a list of economic activities and the detailed climate-related criteria they must meet to be labelled as a green investment. From 2022, providers of financial products must disclose which investments comply, to help make truly green ones more visible and attractive to investors.

  • Analysis: Is Britain ready for a sausage trade war with the EU?

    Will Brussels’ threat of a sausage trade war escalate into full-blown conflict or turn out to be just another Brexit bunfight? Boris Johnson may extend grace periods for chilled meats in the Northern Ireland Protocol so that shops in the country can continue to sell British bangers and pork pies from July. This would be seen as a major provocation by Brussels that requires a stronger response than the legal action already brought against the UK for separate unilateral extensions of grace periods

  • Paul Givan to become Northern Ireland's new leader

    Lawmaker Paul Givan is to become the new first minister of Northern Ireland, replacing Arlene Foster, who had been in post since 2015 and through the Brexit dramas of the past few years. The recently elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Edwin Poots, revealed Givan's appointment while unveiling his team in Belfast on Tuesday. The new ministers, including the 39-year-old Givan, a former communities minister, will take up their posts on Monday.

  • Canadian man kills three generations from Muslim family with truck

    A nine-year-old Canadian boy is recovering in hospital after four members of his family died after a being run over in what is believed to have been an Islamophobic attack. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday labelled the Ontario attack as "terrorist." "This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Mr Trudeau said during a speech at the House of Commons. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with four coun

  • Most Coal Plants in Biggest U.S. Grid Are Becoming Money-Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the coal plants that feed the biggest U.S. power grid will soon no longer be economic to run after prices in a key auction plunged to the lowest in 11 years.Of the 44 coal-fired power plants on the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, 32 will be unprofitable in 2023, the first full year that will be affected by results released last week for its capacity auction. That represents 38 gigawatts of capacity out of 47 total gigawatts supplied by coal, and is quadruple the

  • Lamborghini CEO on shift to electric future, auto industry trends

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi speaks with Automobili Lamborghini CEO & President, Stephan Winkelmann, about how the company is faring amid COVID-19, and future growth.

  • Mark Cuban-backed banking app Dave to go public in $4 billion SPAC merger

    Launched in 2017, Dave is an app used to help Americans avoid billions of dollars in overdraft fees charged by traditional banks. Financial services startup Chime has also held preliminary talks with investment banks about launching a stock market flotation, which could value it at more than $30 billion, Reuters reported in March. The deal with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, includes a $210 million investment led by Tiger Global Management, with additional participation from Wellington Management and Corbin Capital Partners.

  • Saudi Aramco Hires Banks for Debut Dollar Islamic Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers including Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale.The state-controlled company may offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The firm is raising cash to help fund its commitment to pay out $75 billion in

  • SoftBank Fund Invests $50 Million in Black and Latinx-Led Tech Startups in a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank created the Opportunity Fund barely a week after the murder of George Floyd. The firm committed to invest $100 million in companies led by underrepresented racial minorities, establishing the largest fund of its kind. A year later, SoftBank has already allocated half the cash and anticipates creating a second fund by year-end.It’s far too early to tell whether the investments will be successful. The money is reaching about 50 young technology companies around the U.S. and

  • Asia Reflation Momentum Puts Commodities, Shipping Stocks on Top

    (Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades are alive and kicking in Asian equities, where shippers and raw materials producers are outperforming both broader stock gauges and the surge in commodities prices as economies recover.Shares of Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. jumped 76% this year in Shanghai. Philex Mining Corp. has gained more than 40% in the Philippines, while Vietnam’s biggest steel producer, Hoa Phat Group, advanced 72%. Marine transportation was the top industry for benchmark indexes in Japan an

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • Bitcoin skids to 2-week low but technical analyst says slump not a ‘decisive breakdown’ until crypto does this

    Bitcoin faces fresh selling pressure Tuesday, dragging the world's No. 1 crypto to lows not seen since late May. However, at least one technical analyst, says that the slump in bitcoin doesn't represent a decisive breakdown until it sees weak closes today and tomorrow.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • Newest meme stock darling Clover Health is popping. Is the SEC watching?

    Clover Health is poised for a monster open on Tuesday after soaring more than 32% on Monday, cementing its status as the latest meme stock birthed by the thoroughly modern market combination of social media popularity and a high level of interest from short sellers.

  • Most U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Inflation, Tax Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most U.S. equities declined and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed inflation risks and the potential impact of a minimum corporate tax that could enable foreign governments to impose levies on big American companies.The S&P 500 fell, after earlier climbing toward an all-time high, with decliners outnumbering gainers by about 2-to-1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, with 20 of its 30 members closing lower. The Nasdaq 100 turned higher as Biogen Inc. surged after i

  • Suze Orman thinks rising stock prices could be a problem for you — here’s why

    The financial expert wants you to keep your portfolio properly balanced.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • Since 2008, this has been the biggest signal for stock direction. Here’s where it’s telling investors to go now.

    Our call of the day says a single indicator is telling them which stock sectors are the best bet right now.

  • Justice Department says ‘millions of dollars of bitcoin’ paid to Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers has been reclaimed

    The Justice Department, in conjunction with other federal authorities, on Monday said that the majority of the ransomware paid to hackers last month has been recaptured.